Happy Prince's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, rank, and more

Free Fire enjoys a massive player base in India that serves as an audience for content creators on platforms like YouTube. Happy Prince Gaming is one such YouTuber who has established himself amongst the community, collecting huge numbers over the period.

At the moment, his YouTube channel has over 4.48 million subscribers and 236 million views combined.

This article takes a glance at Happy Prince’s in-game stats and other details.

Happy Prince’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 124618683.

Lifetime stats

Happy Prince has competed in 7875 squad games and has a win tally of 1672, resulting in a win percentage of 21.23%. He has racked up 22352 kills, converting to a K/D ratio of 3.60.

The streamer has won 269 of the 1374 duo matches, which comes down to a win rate of 19.57%. With 3714 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.36.

The content creator has featured in 1382 solo games and bettered his foes in 154, making his win ratio 11.14%. In the process, he has bagged 3568 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 2.91.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the broadcaster has appeared in 24 squad matches and has come out on top on seven occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 29.16%. He has accumulated 111 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 6.53.

In the duo mode, he has participated in 19 duo games and has triumphed in one of them, leading to a win percentage of 5.26%. In these matches, the internet star has 59 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.28.

The YouTuber has played five solo matches but is yet to secure a victory. With a K/D ratio of 3.40, he has 17 eliminations.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Happy Prince's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Happy Prince's estimated monthly earnings lie between $8.1K and $129.5K. His yearly income is mentioned to be in the range of $97.1K and $1.6 million.

His YouTube channel

Happy Prince has been creating content on YouTube for over two years, and the oldest video of his was released in April 2019. Presently, he has 272 videos on his channel. Over the last 30 days, he has gained 430K subscribers and 32.36 million views.

In terms of subscribers, his channel is ranked at 504th position in India. Readers can click here to visit.

His social media handles

Given below are the links for his social media handles:

