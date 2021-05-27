How to get FFWC Throne and Pirates Flag emotes in Free Fire from Pro Gamer's wish event

Free Fire offers its users various cosmetic items, ranging from costume bundles, skins, and more. Generally, they can be acquired from the in-game shop using diamonds.

Events are regularly added to the game to provide players with an opportunity to get such exclusive items at a reduced price. Today, the developers of the game have introduced the Pro Gamer’s wish event in the game.

Players can claim various Esports-related cosmetic items, including the FFWC Throne and Pirates Flag emote. This article provides a guide on how users can obtain them.

Pro Gamer's wish event in Free Fire

Pro Gamer’s wish event started today, i.e., May 27th, and will last until June 2nd in Garena Free Fire. During the event, players can randomly draw rewards from the Prize Pool by tapping on the “Wish” button.

Players' items have already been removed from the list of prizes, increasing the chances of the users obtaining the better items. Both FFWC Throne and Pirate’s Flag emotes are among the rarest rewards prevalent in the event.

The following are the rules for the new event in Garena Free Fire:

Rules of the event

Per wish in the event costs 20 diamonds; meanwhile, 10+1 wishes are priced at 200 diamonds. Here’s how players can access it in Free Fire

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the “Calendar” icon located on the right side.

Step 2: Navigate through the news tab and press the Pro Gamer’s wish event.

Click on the "Go to" button

Step 3: Finally, they must click on the “Go to” button and choose the desired number of wishes.

Here’s the prize pool for the event:

FFWC Throne

Pirate’s Flag

FFCS The Disciple bundle

FFCS The Apprentice bundle

M4A1 - FFCS 2020

FAMAS - Warrior’s Spirit

Groza - FFCS 2020

KAR98K - Warrior’s Spirit

Dangerous Game

FFCS 2020 Hover

Sports Car FFCS 2020

FFCS The Apprentice backpack

FFCS 2020 Rocket loot box

Grenade - FFCS 2020

FFCS The Disciple backpack

FFCS 2020

Viking’s Spirit

The Warrior’s Spirit

SOUL Crusher

SOUL Reader

Spirit of War

Spirt - Focus

Spirit - Inspiration

Spirit- Reflex

Spirit - Experience

Focus (Avatar)

Inspiration (Avatar)

Reflex (Avatar)

Experience (Avatar)

GAMERS’ Paradise

GAMERS’ Paradise (Avatar)

