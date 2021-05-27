How to get FFWC Throne and Pirates Flag emotes in Free Fire from Pro Gamer's wish event

Free Fire offers its users various cosmetic items, ranging from costume bundles, skins, and more. Generally, they can be acquired from the in-game shop using diamonds.
Events are regularly added to the game to provide players with an opportunity to get such exclusive items at a reduced price. Today, the developers of the game have introduced the Pro Gamer’s wish event in the game.
Players can claim various Esports-related cosmetic items, including the FFWC Throne and Pirates Flag emote. This article provides a guide on how users can obtain them.
Pro Gamer's wish event in Free Fire
Pro Gamer’s wish event started today, i.e., May 27th, and will last until June 2nd in Garena Free Fire. During the event, players can randomly draw rewards from the Prize Pool by tapping on the “Wish” button.
Players' items have already been removed from the list of prizes, increasing the chances of the users obtaining the better items. Both FFWC Throne and Pirate’s Flag emotes are among the rarest rewards prevalent in the event.
The following are the rules for the new event in Garena Free Fire:
Per wish in the event costs 20 diamonds; meanwhile, 10+1 wishes are priced at 200 diamonds. Here’s how players can access it in Free Fire
Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the “Calendar” icon located on the right side.
Step 2: Navigate through the news tab and press the Pro Gamer’s wish event.
Step 3: Finally, they must click on the “Go to” button and choose the desired number of wishes.
Here’s the prize pool for the event:
- FFWC Throne
- Pirate’s Flag
- FFCS The Disciple bundle
- FFCS The Apprentice bundle
- M4A1 - FFCS 2020
- FAMAS - Warrior’s Spirit
- Groza - FFCS 2020
- KAR98K - Warrior’s Spirit
- Dangerous Game
- FFCS 2020 Hover
- Sports Car FFCS 2020
- FFCS The Apprentice backpack
- FFCS 2020 Rocket loot box
- Grenade - FFCS 2020
- FFCS The Disciple backpack
- FFCS 2020
- Viking’s Spirit
- The Warrior’s Spirit
- SOUL Crusher
- SOUL Reader
- Spirit of War
- Spirt - Focus
- Spirit - Inspiration
- Spirit- Reflex
- Spirit - Experience
- Focus (Avatar)
- Inspiration (Avatar)
- Reflex (Avatar)
- Experience (Avatar)
- GAMERS’ Paradise
- GAMERS’ Paradise (Avatar)
