Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in June 2021

Lokesh Gamer is one of the most successful Free Fire content creators in India.

At the time of writing, he boasts a subscriber count of 10.5 million on YouTube. He has gained 850k subscribers and 96.36 million views over the last 30 days alone.

Lokesh Gamer also has 2.1 million followers on his Instagram handle.

This article looks at Lokesh Gamer’s ID, stats, and other details as of June 2021.

Also read: Amitbhai’s (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in June 2021

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer’s lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 3380 squad games and has triumphed in 718 of them, making his win rate 21.24%. He racked up 6269 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.35 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1529 matches and has won on 152 occasions, translating to a win rate of 9.94%. He has 2583 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.88.

Lokesh Gamer has also played 1289 solo games and has secured 133 victories, maintaining a win rate of 10.31%. He bagged 2676 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.31 in this mode.

Also read: Free Fire Change Your Fate event: How to get up to 80% discount on characters, pets, emotes, gun skins, and more

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer’s ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 5 squad games in the current ranked season and has 2 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 40.00%. With a K/D ratio of 5.33, he has 16 kills in these matches.

The content creator has not played any other games this ranked season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Lokesh Gamer’s YouTube channel

The first stream on Lokesh Gamer's YouTube channel was released in April 2019. In the last two years, he has uploaded 792 videos and has garnered 880 million views combined.

As stated before, Lokesh Gamer has over 10.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Readers can click here to check it out.

Lokesh Gamer’s social media handles

Here are the links to Lokesh Gamer’s social media handles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Discord: Click here

Also read: Happy Prince's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, rank, and more