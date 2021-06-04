Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, headshots and stats in June 2021

Sujan Mistri, aka Gyan Sujan, is a well-known Free Fire content creator from India. He makes videos related to the game on his YouTube channel, titled “Gyan Gaming.”

Gyan Sujan recently crossed the 10-million subscriber mark on the channel.

This article looks at Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, headshots, and other stats.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan’s lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 18111 squad games and has secured 6506 victories, making his win rate of 35.92%. With 63267 kills and 18057 headshots in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 5.45 and a headshot rate of 28.54%.

The YouTuber has won 496 of the 2135 duo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 23.23%. He bagged 5817 frags in this mode, out of which 1512 are headshots. This makes his K/D ratio and headshot rate 3.55 and 25.99%, respectively.

Gyan Sujan has also played 1386 solo games and has won on 159 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 11.47%. He has 2331 kills and 708 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.90 and a headshot rate of 30.37%.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan’s ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has played 170 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 61 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 35.88%. He has 1046 kills and 310 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 9.60 and a headshot rate of 29.64%.

When it comes to the ranked duo mode, the content creator has played 2 games and has secured a single win, maintaining a win rate of 50.00%. With a K/D ratio of 12.00 and a headshot rate of 33.33%, he has 12 kills and 4 headshots in these matches.

Gyan Sujan has also played a single ranked solo match but is yet to secure a win or kill.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Gyan Sujan’s YouTube channel

Gyan Sujan has been creating content on YouTube for three and a half years. He initially made videos related to Clash of Clans but later switched to Free Fire.

The popular streamer currently has 1900 videos on his YouTube channel with 1.28 billion views. Readers can click here to visit the channel.

Gyan Sujan’s social media handles

Here are the links to Gyan Sujan’s social media handles:

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

Discord server: Click here.

