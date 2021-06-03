Desi Biraj vs Bindass Laila: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Desi Biraj is a popular figure in the Free Fire community. He is a member of the renowned “SURVIVORS ☆☆☆” guild, along with other esports personalities like Desi Gamers and Aghori Gaming.

Mansha Rathore, popularly known as Bindass Laila, is a well-known content creator. She has 1 million subscribers and 72.12 million combined views on her YouTube channel.

This article compares the two players' stats in Free Fire.

Desi Biraj’s Free Fire ID and stats

Desi Biraj’s Free Fire ID is 540744237.

Lifetime stats

Desi Biraj’s lifetime stats

Desi Biraj has played 3510 squad games and has secured 559 victories, making his win rate 15.92%. He racked up 7716 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.61 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the streamer has played 1213 matches and has triumphed in 115 of them, translating to a win rate of 9.48%. With a K/D ratio of 2.18, he has 2397 frags in these matches.

Desi Biraj has also played 537 solo games and has 31 Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate of 5.77%. He killed 1207 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.39 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Desi Biraj’s ranked stats

Desi Biraj has played 274 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 43 of them, translating to a win rate of 15.69%. He has 924 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.00.

The YouTuber has won 6 of the 48 ranked duo games that he has played this season, maintaining a win rate of 12.50%. He bagged 156 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.71 in this mode.

Desi Biraj has also played 13 ranked solo games and has secured 2 victories, making his win rate 15.38%. He has 53 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.82.

Bindass Laila’s Free Fire ID and stats

Bindass Laila’s Free Fire ID is 1147750136.

Lifetime stats

Bindass Laila’s lifetime stats

Bindass Laila has played 11227 squad games and has won on 2934 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 26.13%. She killed 19365 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.34 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 1407 duo matches and has secured 236 victories, making her win rate 16.77%. She has 2066 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.76.

Bindass Laila has played 505 squad games and has triumphed in 21 of them, translating to a win rate of 16.77%. She has 500 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.03 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Bindass Laila’s ranked stats

Bindass Laila has played 128 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 18 of them, making her win rate 14.06%. With 253 kills in these matches, she has a K/D ratio of 2.30.

The YouTuber has also played 1 ranked duo game and 2 ranked solo matches, killing 1 and 5 enemies, respectively. She is yet to secure a win in these modes.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad, duo and solo matches, Bindass Laila boasts a higher win rate, while Desi Biraj has a superior K/D ratio.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as Bindass Laila has not played enough games yet. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Desi Biraj has better stats than Bindass Laila.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh