Ungraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in June 2021

Ayush Dubey, popularly known as Ungraduate Gamer, is a renowned Indian Free Fire content creator.

He frequently posts videos related to the quick-paced BR title on his YouTube channel, which has 6.32 million subscribers.

The YouTuber has gained 170k subscribers and 55.981 million views in the last 30 days.

This article takes a look at Ungraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, and other information as of June 2021.

Ungraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ungraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 256205699.

Lifetime stats

Ungraduate Gamer’s lifetime stats

Ungraduate Gamer has played 26488 squad games and has triumphed in 6637 of them, making his win rate 25.05%. He has 91820 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.63.

The content creator has also played 630 duo matches and has secured 106 victories, translating to a win rate of 16.82%. He bagged 1554 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.97 in this mode.

Ungraduate Gamer has played 677 solo games and has won on 154 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 22.74%. He has 2447 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.68.

Ranked stats

Ungraduate Gamer’s ranked stats

Ungraduate Gamer has played 359 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed on 89 occasions, translating to a win rate of 24.79%. He racked up 1569 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.81 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 5 ranked duo games but is yet to secure a victory. He has 17 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.40.

Ungraduate Gamer has played 6 ranked solo matches and has emerged victorious in 4 of them, maintaining a win rate of 66.66%. With a K/D ratio of 24.50, he has 49 frags in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Ungraduate Gamer’s YouTube channel

The first video on Ungraduate Gamer’s YouTube channel was posted in January 2019. He currently has over 381 videos and 587 million views combined.

As stated before, Ungraduate Gamer has a subscriber count of 6.32 million on his YouTube channel. Readers can click here to check it out.

Ungraduate Gamer’s social media handles

Here are the links to Ungraduate Gamer’s social media handles:

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Discord server: Click here.

