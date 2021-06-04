How to level up in Garena Free Fire quickly

Free Fire stands out compared to all the other mobile BR titles. It features several unique features, such as diverse game modes, characters and pets with abilities, and gun skins with increased statistics.

A leveling system is also part of the game, and players can advance through it by gaining EXP. In Free Fire, users are awarded a variety of rewards for reaching higher levels. Thus, many newer users search for methods that can be used to do so.

This article outlines a few tips which players can use to level up quickly in the game.

Also read: Garena Free Fire’s Rampage campaign back for its 3rd edition, headlined by theme song by DJ-duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Leveling up faster will advance gameplay in Free Fire

Double EXP card in Free Fire

The best way to level up at an increased pace in Free Fire is via the Double EXP cards. As stated in its name, this power-up provides the players with 2x the amount of experience they gain per match in Free Fire.

Hence, for the duration when the card is active, players will receive additional EXP, which can aid them to level up quicker. In the in-game store, the Double EXP card (7 days) can be purchased for a price of 100 diamonds.

Follow the steps below to do so:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the “Store” icon located as shown in the given picture:

Click on the "Store" icon

Step 2: Next, the users must tap on the “Item” tab and press the “Double EXP” card.

Step 3: After doing so, players are required to click on the “Purchase” button.

A dialog box appears

A dialog box will pop up asking players to confirm the purchase. They can press on the “100” diamonds option to complete the same.

Apart from this, it is obvious that users are awarded EXP per match based on their overall performance and results. They are recommended not to rush in the earlier stages of a game and survive for a longer duration, increasing their chances of getting the Booyah!

Meanwhile, in the “Guild Sign In,” users can claim an EXP card by logging in.

Guild sign in rewards

Also read: Garena’s Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore sets new global viewership records, Invites Survivors from India and Nepal to register for the first-ever Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer

Edited by Srijan Sen