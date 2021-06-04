Garena Free Fire’s Rampage campaign back for its 3rd edition, headlined by theme song by DJ-duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Garena Free Fire’s Rampage is back in 2021 for the third year running. According to the Free Fire community, it has been among the most well-received campaigns in the last two years. This year’s campaign — Rampage: New Dawn — follows previously successful Rampage campaigns: Rampage: Redemption in 2019 and Rampage: Uprising in 2020.

To celebrate Rampage: New Dawn this year, Garena Free Fire is partnering with world-renowned DJs Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike for a themed song created exclusively for Rampage.

DJs Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike drop the Rampage beat in Free Fire

The DJ-duo of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike — who rank second on DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs list — have come together to produce a theme song, aptly titled “Rampage.” Fans of these artists can enjoy the track in Free Fire on Spawn Island from June 9th.

“Rampage” seeks to inspire players to commit to the battle and not back down — be it in Free Fire or beyond. This commitment to battle is a continuation of Garena Free Fire’s previous two Rampage campaigns.

Rampage: New Dawn takes place in a futuristic oriental city filled with despair, where four individuals — Drake, Rajah, Speedy, and Aurora — commit to becoming the vigilantes that the world needs.

They were tricked into an experiment during the journey, where they were being held captive in a lab for a mutation program — where they would be monitored in a controlled environment as they got stronger, faster, and smarter.

From June 18th, Free Fire players worldwide will be able to join the fight against the captors and help escape from the lab. They can deck their characters out with the Shadow Earthshaker Bundle, Volcanic Whirlwind Skyboard, and Earthshaker Stomp Pan.

To celebrate Rampage: New Dawn, the Shadow Earthshaker Bundle — a male costume bundle — will be awarded to all players for free when they log in and complete specific missions during the period, something that doesn’t happen often!

F rom June 26th, play as Drake, Rajah, Speedy, and Aurora and experience their full potential

Garena Free Fire is introducing a time-exclusive new mode for Rampage: New Dawn, from June 26th, where players can experience the full potential of the four protagonists.

This new Free Fire game mode follows the classic Battle Royale mode, with a twist: users can pick up runes across the map and receive runes to unlock special attributes for their characters.

By gaining more experience and leveling up to further unlock attributes, they can be prepared for more intense battles with their friends and foes. They can do so by gaining experience and leveling up to unlock the skills of the four protagonists.

With over 20 attributes available, users will have the opportunity to explore the best combination possible in a bid to be the most formidable player on the battlefield.

About Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Electronic music lovers and fans worldwide know Dimitri & Mike Thivaios as the monolithic brotherly duo “Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike” and as ambassadors of the worldwide phenomenon Tomorrowland.

The brothers are superstars in the electronic music scene and have earned the adoration of crowds around the globe. After becoming the first-ever duo to win the World #1 DJ’s crown at the prestigious DJ Mag Top 100 DJs Poll in 2015, the twosome reclaimed the throne again in 2019 and has managed to stay inside the top 2 for seven consecutive years.

They have clocked up more than 25 million fans on social media, combined with billions of music streams and video views of their over-the-top live performances and music videos. With a schedule of about 160 shows per year all over the globe, they run one of the most iconic record labels in the scene, Smash The House.

The duo has produced some of the most significant electronic records of the past decade. This list includes collaborations with Ne-Yo, Armin van Buuren, Hans Zimmer, Martin Garrix, Diplo, Paris Hilton, Fatboy Slim, Steve Angello, Natti Natasha, Afrojack, David Guetta, and Wiz Khalifa.

It’s safe to say the brothers are two of the busiest artists in the game and have proved that together, they have what it takes to dominate the worldwide dance scene.

