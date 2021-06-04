5 best Free Fire characters for Ranked mode in June 2021?

Free Fire features a ranking system where players must play Ranked matches to move up the rank tiers. They can use any character from the game to play the Ranked mode. However, choosing the best one helps players perform most effectively.

This article lists some of the best Free Fire characters for the Ranked mode in June 2021.

Best Free Fire characters for the Ranked mode

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's Drop the Beat, an active ability, creates a 5-meter aura that improves the movement speed of allies by 10 percent and recovers 5 HP/s for up to 5 seconds at its base level.

Alok's active ability enhances as he progresses in the levels.

2) Skyler

Skyler's active ability, Riptide Rhythm, produces a sonic wave that damages five gloo walls within 50 meters at its base level. When one gloo wall is deployed, HP recovery is boosted by 4 points at first. This ability has a 60-second cooldown period.

Skyler's ability improves as he advances through the levels. Riptide Rhythm is beneficial to aggressive players in both Ranked modes.

3) K (Captain Booyah)

K in Free Fire

K, a jiu-jitsu practitioner, has the active ability called Master of All, which grants 50 EP to players. Allies within a 6m radius gain from a 500 percent increase in EP conversion rate in jiu-jitsu mode.

The character can regain 2 EP every 3 seconds, up to 100 EP when in psychological mode. After mode transition, there is a 3-second cooldown duration.

K's ability increases as he progresses through the levels. He is helpful to both aggressive and passive players, particularly in Ranked squad mode battles.

4) Wukong

Wukong's active ability is Camouflage, which transforms the player into a bush for 10-seconds at its default level. There is a 300 seconds cooldown.

The transition stops when players engage in combat. When an opponent is defeated, the cooldown also resets.

Wukong's ability improve as he rises in level, making him an excellent choice for close-range combat.

5) A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124, a modern-day robot, has an active ability called Thrill of Battle. At its base level (Level 1), this skill transforms 20 EP into HP within 4 seconds. The cooldown lasts for 10-second.

With each level increase, A124's ability improves.

Disclaimer: Choosing a character is a personal choice, and the selection entirely depends on a player's game style

