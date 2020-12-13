DJ Alok vs A124: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad?

Free Fire stands out from all other mobile battle royale titles due to its several and unique in-game features. One of its outstanding features is the availability of characters with special abilities that help players on the virtual battleground.

There are currently 34 characters in Free Fire. All of them, except Primis (formerly Adam) and Nulla (once Eve), have unique abilities.

The Clash Squad mode is one of the most popular arcade modes available in the game, and DJ Alok and A124 are two of the most powerful characters in Free Fire. Both have unique abilities, and this article compares them and assesses the better one for the Clash Squad mode.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and A124 in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is the most sought-after character in Free Fire, and gamers admire him for his incredible ability. He has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which can create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

His ability can be boosted to level six using character level-up cards. The max level increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124's in-game character description mentions her as a robot made with modern technologies. She has an active ability called Thrill of Battle, and her level 1 ability allows her to quickly convert 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points), with a cooldown of 90 seconds.

In her maximum potential, she can convert 50 EP into HP with a much lesser cooldown of 60 seconds.

DJ Alok or A124, who is better for the Clash Squad mode?

Both DJ Alok and A124 are available in the store section of Free Fire for 599 diamonds for the former and 499 diamonds for the latter.

A124's great ability to instantly convert EP into HP surely gives an edge to the player during an intense gunfight in the Clash Squad mode. Still, DJ Alok's constant healing source and his increase in movement speed are also capable of elevating the performance of the players.

DJ Alok and A124 are great characters to play with, but DJ Alok's versatility gives an extra edge to the players in the Clash Squad mode than A124.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the playing style of an individual.