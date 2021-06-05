Raistar vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better stats in Free Fire OB27 version?

Raistar is a renowned Free Fire content creator from India. He has 4.66 million subscribers and 99 million views on his YouTube channel.

SK Sabir Boss is another Indian gaming content creator who makes videos related to Free Fire. He currently has 4.12 million subscribers and over 179 million views on YouTube.

This article compares the stats of Raistar and SK Sabir Boss in Free Fire.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar’s lifetime stats

Raistar has played 15855 squad games and has won on 2676 occasions, making his win rate 16.87%. He has 52332 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.97.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 4478 matches and has triumphed in 705 of them, translating to a win rate of 15.74%. He has 14355 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.80 in this mode.

Raistar has also played 3526 solo games and has 401 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 11.37%. He has 10744 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar’s ranked stats

Raistar has played 21 squad games in the current ranked season and has 2 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 9.52%. He racked up 48 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.53 in this mode.

The content creator is yet to play a game in the ranked duo and solo modes this season.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 30667 squad matches and has secured 9650 victories, translating to a win rate of 31.46%. With 106840 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 5.08.

The content creator has won 627 of the 3092 duo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 20.27%. He bagged 8417 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.41 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1647 solo matches and has triumphed in 144 of them, making his win rate 8.74%. He has 3353 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 1042 squad games and has emerged victorious in 303 of them, making his win rate 29.07%. He killed 3837 enemies at a K/D ratio of 5.19 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 31 ranked duo matches and has 2 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 6.45%. With a K/D ratio of 2.41, he has 70 frags in these matches.

SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode this season.

Comparison

SK Sabir Boss has the edge over Raistar in the lifetime squad mode. Meanwhile, Raistar has better stats than SK Sabir Boss in the lifetime solo mode.

When it comes to the lifetime duo mode, SK Sabir Boss has a superior win rate, while Raistar has a better K/D ratio.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as Raistar is yet to play a game. However, when it comes to the ranked squad mode, SK Sabir Boss has better stats than Raistar.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

