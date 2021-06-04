How to fix lag and high ping in Garena Free Fire

Free Fire has consolidated its position on the mobile platform, and its unique features are proving to be a primary reason for its success. For users to enjoy the game, seamless and lag-free gameplay are vital factors.

The most common problems experienced by gamers worldwide are lag and high ping, due to which the experience is wholly de-emphasized. As a result, some of them seek methods to resolve these issues.

This article lists out a few tips that can aid users in reducing lag and ping.

Also read: 5 best costume bundles available in Free Fire this month

Tips to fix lag and high ping in Free Fire

Reducing the graphics

This one might be one of the most common tips that every player must know. Reducing the graphics can significantly help lessen the lag and get the highest possible frame rates.

In Free Fire, there is another option in the settings named "High FPS." Enabling this maximizes the FPS the user will receive, but battery consumption will also increase.

Also read: Raistar vs Ajjubhai (Total Gaming): Who has better Free Fire stats in June 2021?

Closing applications running in the background

It is recommended that users close all background apps on their devices. These applications consume RAM, which has an impact on how smoothly the game runs.

Additionally, players can experience spikes in their ping as some of these background apps even end up consuming data. Therefore, closing them is one remedy that can be performed.

Clearing cache

Aside from using the above methods, players can also try clearing the cache. This allows them to free up a significant amount of memory.

Although the cache is the data of a specific application that enables it to function smoothly, it can turn out to be a hindrance with low storage.

Players can also disable the auto-update and sync feature of the Google Play Store. Updates are automatically triggered as soon as they are made available, which results in a high ping.

Users must note that the usage of GFX tools is illegal, and their accounts could get banned if found guilty.

Also read: Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, headshots, and stats in June 2021

Edited by Ravi Iyer