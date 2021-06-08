Garena Free Fire OB28 Rampage Edition: Full list of changes made to Pet Rumble mode

The developers of Free Fire added Pet Rumble as a custom room mode in the OB27 version. However, it wasn’t like the other modes present in the title.

To engage in this match type, players are required to have a special room card. Each match can feature a maximum of 10 users.

The Free Fire OB28 update was released today, and players can play it once maintenance ends. In the patch notes for the new iteration, the developers have mentioned the changes made to the Pet Rumble game mode.

Changes in the Free Fire Pet Rumble mode after OB28 update

Here’s what the patch notes say about the changes brought to the Pet Rumble mode with the latest iteration:

Matchmaking available on 06/09.

Four new mini-games added to scientists’ tasks.

New skill, “Trap,” available for pranksters.

This unique game mode will be available for matchmaking on June 9th, 2021, i.e., tomorrow. Moreover, four new mini-games will be added for the scientists to complete.

Apart from these additions, a new skill, named “Trap,” will also be made available for pranksters. The availability of the mode in normal matchmaking will enable all players to try it out alongside their friends.

What is the Pet Rumble mode in Free Fire?

Pet Rumble is among the most unique game modes in Garena Free Fire, and presently only a single map named “Crisis Lab” is available. In it, the players are either assigned the role of a scientist or prankster.

Voting round in the Pet Rumble mode in Free Fire (Image via Helping Gamer / YouTube)

The scientists have to carry out tasks/mini-games, while the pranksters have to eliminate them to emerge victorious. However, the scientists will win if they complete all their missions or vote out the pranksters.

