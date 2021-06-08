The 'Server will be ready soon' Free Fire error: All you need to know about OB28 update maintenance break

After thorough testing of the features in the Advance Server, which was released last month, Free Fire OB28 will be released on June 8th, 2021. The new update will add numerous features like a new rank in the Clash Squad mode, improved optimisation and more, making it more engaging.

The game's servers will be down for maintenance before the update goes live, and its schedule has been confirmed by the developers. Therefore, players will be unable to enter the game during this time and will receive an error message.

“Server will be ready soon.”

This article provides users with an overview of the error and the maintenance schedule.

'Servers will be ready soon' error and maintenance details

"Servers will be ready soon" is the standard error message players will see during maintenance as the game’s servers go offline. There is no need to raise the alarm as the servers go back online after the scheduled maintenance.

According to Garena's social media handles the schedule for the maintenance break is as follows:

Start time: June 8th, 2021, at 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30)

End time: June 8th, 2021, at 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

Once the update is available, it can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. As soon as the servers are back up at 6:00 PM IST, players will be able to play the latest version of the game.

Patch notes for Free Fire OB28 update

Free Fire OB28 update brings a plethora of changes to the game. Some of the important ones have been listed below:

Rank point adjustment

Increase the capacity of the Training Island from 20->25

New grenade – Ice Grenade

New weapon - Mini UZI

New character: D-Bee (Ability: Bullet Beats)

New pet: Dr. Beanie (Skill: Dashy Duckwalk)

Character and weapon balances

Players can now enable/disable vending machines and respawn points in the minimap.

The new setting “grenade slot” is now available in the settings menu

Interested players can read the patch notes from this link.

