Free Fire OB28 update full patch notes: New character, Mini UZI, weapon balance, and more features

Garena releases a new Free Fire update approximately every two months, which keeps the game interesting. As a result, players are glued to the title for several weeks.
The next major update, i.e., OB28, will be rolled out on June 8th, i.e., tomorrow. There will be new features and changes in the patch that will surely make the experience better.
The developers have released patch notes for the Free Fire OB28 update, and this article provides an overview of the same.
Free Fire OB28 patch notes
Clash Squad
Rank Season 7
- Clash Squad Season 7 starts June 9th
- Players will get ‘Golden M1014’ for achieving a rank of Gold III and above
New rank: Grandmaster
Top 1000 players heroic players will be promoted to Grandmaster
- Grandmaster I - Player Rank 1-100
- Grandmaster II - Player Rank 101-300
- Grandmaster III - Player Rank 301-1000
Battle Royale (Classic)
Vending machine
- Loot and purchase limit adjustment
- Added ammo and armor repair kit
- Increased purchase limit for certain items.
- Optimized loot on the ground
Revival system
- Time to capture the revival point:
14s->33s
- Revival Point cooldown:
150s->180s
- Revival Points per game:
9->8
Rank point adjustment
- Increase the total output rating score of each match for all levels.
Training Island
- Increase the capacity of the Training Area from 20->25
- Added airship in the social zone
- Added Bumper cars in the race track
- Leaderboard added to battle zones.
Pet Rumble mode
- The matchmaking available on June 9th.
- Four new mini-games added to the scientists' tasks.
- A new skill - "Trap" is available for the pranksters.
Weapon and balances
New grenade – Ice Grenade (Available in Battle Royale & Clash Squad)
- Explosion Damage: 100
- Explosion radius: 5 meters
- Ice frost radius: 5 meters
- Ice frost duration: 10 seconds
- Players inside the frost zone will have reduce movement speed by 10%, fire rate by 20%. Also they will 5-10 damage/s.
New weapon - Mini UZI (Available in Battle Royale & Clash Squad)
- Base Damage: 17
- Rate of fire: 0.055
- Number of bullets: 18
- Attachments: None
M1917 - Weapon stats adjustment
- Minimum damage increase: 36 ->45
- Increase effective range: +25%
Kord - Weapon stats adjustment
- Accuracy: +28%
- Fire rate in Machine Gun Mode: +25%
- Damage multiplier to Gloo Walls, oil barrels, and vehicles:
+100->+120%
M60 - Weapon stats adjustment
- Increased damage in machine-gun mode: +5.
- Damage multiplier to Gloo Walls, oil barrels, and vehicles: +60%
Kar98K - Weapon stats adjustment
- Damage to arms and legs: +25%
- Damage to the body: -10%
- Armor penetration: 0% -> +40%
Pets and characters
New character: D-Bee
- Ability: Bullet Beats - When fired while moving, movement speed increased by 5/7/9/11/13/15%, accuracy increased by 10/13/17/22/28/35%
Paloma
- Arms Dealing:
30/60/90/120/150/180- >45/60/75/90/105/120 will not take up storage space
Clu
- Tracing Steps improved
- Scan radius:
30/35/40/40/45/50m- >50/55/60/65/70/75m
- Scan duration:
5/5.5/6/6/6.5/7s- >5/5.5/6/6.5/7/7.5s
- Cooldown:
50 s-> 75/72/69/66/63/60s
- Sharing enemy position to team from skill level
4->1
Laura
- Sharp Shooter: Increased Accuracy
10/14/18/22/26/30->10/13/17/22/28/35% while using the scope
New pet: Dr. Beanie
- Skill: Dashy Duckwalk - When in a crouching position, the movement speed increases by 30/40/60%
Gameplay and system
- Additional utilities and grenade slow new settings
- The new setting “grenade slot” is now available in the settings menu
- In-game voice commands
- In-game voice commands are now available.
- Quick message optimization
Optimizations
- Players can now enable/disable vending machines and respawn points in the minimap.
- Animations optimized for Katana.
- Optimize background for character page.
- Players can choose the rank to be displayed.
