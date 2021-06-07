Free Fire OB28 update full patch notes: New character, Mini UZI, weapon balance, and more features

Garena releases a new Free Fire update approximately every two months, which keeps the game interesting. As a result, players are glued to the title for several weeks.

The next major update, i.e., OB28, will be rolled out on June 8th, i.e., tomorrow. There will be new features and changes in the patch that will surely make the experience better.

The developers have released patch notes for the Free Fire OB28 update, and this article provides an overview of the same.

Free Fire OB28 patch notes

Clash Squad

Rank Season 7

Clash Squad Season 7 starts June 9th

Players will get ‘Golden M1014’ for achieving a rank of Gold III and above

New rank: Grandmaster

Top 1000 players heroic players will be promoted to Grandmaster

Grandmaster I - Player Rank 1-100

Grandmaster II - Player Rank 101-300

Grandmaster III - Player Rank 301-1000

Battle Royale (Classic)

Vending machine

Loot and purchase limit adjustment

Added ammo and armor repair kit

Increased purchase limit for certain items.

Optimized loot on the ground

Revival system

Time to capture the revival point: 14s ->33s

->33s Revival Point cooldown: 150s ->180s

->180s Revival Points per game: 9 ->8

Rank point adjustment

Increase the total output rating score of each match for all levels.

Training Island

Increase the capacity of the Training Area from 20->25

Added airship in the social zone

Added Bumper cars in the race track

Leaderboard added to battle zones.

Pet Rumble mode

The matchmaking available on June 9th.

Four new mini-games added to the scientists' tasks.

A new skill - "Trap" is available for the pranksters.

Weapon and balances

New grenade – Ice Grenade (Available in Battle Royale & Clash Squad)

Explosion Damage: 100

Explosion radius: 5 meters

Ice frost radius: 5 meters

Ice frost duration: 10 seconds

Players inside the frost zone will have reduce movement speed by 10%, fire rate by 20%. Also they will 5-10 damage/s.

New weapon - Mini UZI (Available in Battle Royale & Clash Squad)

Base Damage: 17

Rate of fire: 0.055

Number of bullets: 18

Attachments: None

M1917 - Weapon stats adjustment

Minimum damage increase: 36 ->45

Increase effective range: +25%

Kord - Weapon stats adjustment

Accuracy: +28%

Fire rate in Machine Gun Mode: +25%

Damage multiplier to Gloo Walls, oil barrels, and vehicles: +100 ->+120%

M60 - Weapon stats adjustment

Increased damage in machine-gun mode: +5.

Damage multiplier to Gloo Walls, oil barrels, and vehicles: +60%

Kar98K - Weapon stats adjustment

Damage to arms and legs: +25%

Damage to the body: -10%

Armor penetration: 0% -> +40%

Pets and characters

New character: D-Bee

Ability: Bullet Beats - When fired while moving, movement speed increased by 5/7/9/11/13/15%, accuracy increased by 10/13/17/22/28/35%

Paloma

Arms Dealing: 30/60/90/120/150/180 - >45/60/75/90/105/120 will not take up storage space

Clu

Tracing Steps improved

Scan radius: 30/35/40/40/45/50m - >50/55/60/65/70/75m

- >50/55/60/65/70/75m Scan duration: 5/5.5/6/6/6.5/7s - >5/5.5/6/6.5/7/7.5s

- >5/5.5/6/6.5/7/7.5s Cooldown: 50 s -> 75/72/69/66/63/60s

-> 75/72/69/66/63/60s Sharing enemy position to team from skill level 4 ->1

Laura

Sharp Shooter: Increased Accuracy 10/14/18/22/26/30 ->10/13/17/22/28/35% while using the scope

New pet: Dr. Beanie

Skill: Dashy Duckwalk - When in a crouching position, the movement speed increases by 30/40/60%

Gameplay and system

Additional utilities and grenade slow new settings

The new setting “grenade slot” is now available in the settings menu

In-game voice commands

In-game voice commands are now available.

Quick message optimization

Optimizations

Players can now enable/disable vending machines and respawn points in the minimap.

Animations optimized for Katana.

Optimize background for character page.

Players can choose the rank to be displayed.

