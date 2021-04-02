Free Fire Max vs Free Fire: How different are the two games?

The Battle Royale genre has shown rapid growth in the mobile phone segment, and titles such as Garena Free Fire have garnered enormous popularity. The game has witnessed a meteoric rise and has won several laurels, such as the Mobile Game of the Year at the Esports Awards 2020.

Free Fire Max is the overhauled version of Free Fire, created to offer players better and escalated BR gameplay on their devices. It has numerous enhanced features, making it an attractive option for gamers.

This article looks at a few of the differences between both titles.

Also read: Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Free Fire Max vs Free Fire: A few of the differences

Enhanced graphics and more

The Google Play Store description for Free Fire Max reads:

Advertisement

"With HD graphics, enhanced special effects, and smoother gameplay, Free Fire MAX provides a realistic and immersive survival experience for all Battle Royale fans."

Hence, the game's max version will feature enhanced graphics, special effects, audio, and more, providing users with a better and improved Battle Royale experience.

Meanwhile, the original iteration offers players a smooth and vivid gameplay. The description on the Play Store states:

"Easy to use controls and smooth graphics promises the best survival experience you will find on mobile to help you immortalize your name among the legends."

Also read: Free Fire OB27 Advance Server: APK download link, Activation Code details, and more

Minimum requirements

Both titles have different minimum requirements (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max requires 2 GB of RAM and Android version 4.4 & above. Meanwhile, on iOS, users with iPhone 6S and above will be able to play the title.

Free Fire

Free Fire requires at least Android version 4.1 and 1 GB of RAM. For iOS platform players, the title requires iOS 8.0 or later.

Availability

Advertisement

Free Fire Max is available in only a selected number of countries (Image via Google Play Store)

Free Fire Max is currently in the testing phase in these countries:

Malaysia

Bolivia

Vietnam

Firelink technology

Firelink is one of the most unique features (Image via Free Fire Max)

Firelink Technology is one of the most important and crucial features connecting both Battle Royale titles. It has been incorporated into Free Fire Max, enabling players to log in to their existing Free Fire accounts to play this version.

The progress and items will be maintained across both titles as a result. Moreover, it would enable gamers to play all the available game modes from both games.

Also read: Colonel's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more