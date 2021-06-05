PK Karan's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, headshots, and more stats

Karan Kumar Oraon, better known as PK Karan, is a popular Free Fire content creator who co-runs the YouTube channel "PK Gamers" with PK Parwez.

There are more than 500 videos on the channel right now, with 482 million combined views. The channel has a subscriber count of 3.19 million.

This article takes a look at PK Karan's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Sooneeta: Who has better Free Fire stats in June 2021?

PK Karan’s Free Fire ID and stats

PK Karan’s Free Fire ID is 329801798.

Lifetime stats

PK Karan’s lifetime stats

PK Karan has played 8100 squad games and has emerged victorious in 1342 of them, translating to a win rate of 16.56%. He has 18261 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.70.

The YouTuber has won 341 of the 3273 duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 10.41%. With 68166 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.32 in this mode.

PK Karan has also played 3825 solo games and has triumphed in 215 of them, making his win rate 5.62%. He has 7817 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.17.

Ranked stats

PK Karan’s ranked stats

PK Karan has 10 Booyahs in 57 squad matches in the current ranked season, maintaining a win rate of 17.54%. He racked up 131 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.79 in this mode.

The content creator has 26 victories in 167 ranked duo games, making his win rate 15.56%. He has 414 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.94.

PK Karan has also played 10 ranked solo matches and has won on two occasions, translating to a win rate of 20%. He bagged 46 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.75 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

PK Karan’s YouTube channel

As stated earlier, PK Karan runs a YouTube channel called PK Gamers. The first video on the channel was posted back in July 2019.

PK Gamers has amassed 60k subscribers and over 15 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Readers can use this link to visit the YouTube channel.

PK Karan’s social media handles

To visit PK Karan's Instagram account, click here.

Also read: How to get free bundles in Free Fire

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh