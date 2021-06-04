Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Sooneeta: Who has better Free Fire stats in June 2021?

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, is one of the most prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community. He currently has 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Sunita Thapa Magar, popularly known as Sooneeta, is a professional player for Team Lava. She currently boasts 4.03 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

This article compares the two players' stats in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8422 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2295 of them, maintaining a win rate of 27.25%. He has 21992 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The streamer has 763 Booyahs in 4501 duo games, translating to a win rate of 16.95%. With 11925 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.19 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 3472 solo matches and has won on 287 occasions, making his win rate 8.26%. He has 7967 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 128 squad matches in the current ranked season and has secured 36 victories, translating to a win rate of 28.12%. He eliminated 405 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.40 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 101 ranked duo matches and has won on 10 occasions, making his win rate 9.90%. He has 285 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.13.

Amitbhai has won 5 of the 54 ranked solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 9.25%. He bagged 152 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.10 in this mode.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta’s lifetime stats

Sooneeta has played 20706 squad matches and has triumphed in 4754 of them, making her win rate 22.95%. With a K/D ratio of 3.11, she has 49591 kills in these matches.

The content creator has 291 victories in 1896 duo games, maintaining a win rate of 15.34%. She racked up 33425 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.13 in this mode.

Sooneeta has also played 887 solo games and has emerged victorious in 63 of them, translating to a win rate of 7.10%. She has 1378 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.67.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta’s ranked stats

Sooneeta has played 430 squad matches in the current ranked season and has won on 109 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 25.34%. She bagged 1712 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.33 in this mode.

The professional player has also played 4 ranked duo matches and has a single victory to her name, translating to a win rate of 25%. She has 17 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.67.

Sooneeta has played 2 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a win. She has three kills at a K/D ratio of 1.50 in this mode.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad, duo and solo matches, Amitbhai has the edge over Sooneeta in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as Sooneeta has not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Amitbhai has a higher win rate, while Sooneeta has a better K/D ratio.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh