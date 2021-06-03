Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in June 2021

Sunita Thapa Magar is a professional Free Fire player for Team Lava, popularly known by her in-game name Sooneeta. She also streams the game on her channel, which has 4.03 million subscribers and 309 million views. Out of the total, she has amassed 70k subscribers and 5.489 million views in the last 30 days.

This article provides Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta has been featured in 20684 squad games and stood victorious in 4749 of those, having a win rate of 22.95%. She has secured 49509 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.11.

The professional player has won 291 of the 1896 duo matches, adding up to a win percentage of 15.34%. In the process, she has bagged 3425 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.13.

Sooneeta has 887 solo games against her name and has triumphed in 63 of them for a win rate of 7.10%. With 1378 kills, she has a K/D ratio of 1.67.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has 106 Booyahs in 417 squad games, resulting in a win rate of 25.41%. She has eliminated 1638 foes for a K/D ratio of 5.27.

The esports athlete has competed in four duo matches in the ongoing ranked season and secured a single win, translating to a win rate of 25%. She has accumulated 17 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 5.67.

Lastly, Sooneeta has played two solo games and has three frags at a K/D ratio of 1.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

YouTube channel

Sooneeta has accumulated more than 310 million views from the 658 videos she has uploaded since September 2018. The content creator currently has more than 4.03 million subscribers. Her YouTube channel has grown from 1.7 million to the present number in a year.

Readers can click here to visit her channel.

Social media handles

Here are the links to her official social media handles:

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Facebook Page: Click here

Sooneeta also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

