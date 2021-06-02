How to contact Garena Free Fire Support to report hackers and diamond purchase issues

Free Fire has emerged as one of the most successful battle royale games on the mobile platform, boasting millions of users worldwide.

Like any other game, however, Free Fire has its fair share of issues. Its players sometimes face problems like bugs, glitches, or issues relating to an in-game purchase. In such cases, users should contact the official Garena Free Fire Support for help.

This article provides players with a guide on how to contact the official Garena Free Fire Support for various reasons.

(Note: According to the game's official website, no appeals will be entertained for accounts banned for cheating.)

Reporting hackers through Garena Free Fire support

Garena Free Fire support website: Click here

Players can contact the official Garena Free Fire Support team to report hackers in the game. They can do so by following the steps given below:

Click on the "Submit Request" button

Step 1: Players should first visit the official Free Fire website and click on the "Submit Request" button on the right side of the screen. They should then select the region from the first drop-down list.

Users need to select their region

Step 2: Players should choose "Hacker Report" from the list called "Type of Requests" and fill in the rest of the information.

Select"Hacker Report" from the type of request

Step 3: Next, they should select the cheat/hack type that the hacker has used from the list.

They must fill in all the necessary details and attach the proofs

Step 4: Players should enter the hacker's Free Fire ID and in-game name and briefly explain the incident/problem.

(Note: Only video attachments will be deemed valid proof. Screenshots will not fulfill this purpose.)

Step 5: After attaching the relevant evidence, they can click on the "Submit" button.

Contacting Free Fire support for diamond top-up problem

Players can also contact the official Garena Free Fire Support if they haven’t received their purchased in-game items within 24 hours. In such cases, an attached receipt is mandatory for the request to be reviewed.

Players can follow the steps given below to contact the Free Fire support team:

Step 2: They should then pick their region from the drop-down list and enter all their information, including their email address, ID and in-game name. After this, they can select "Payment Issue" under the type of request.

Users have to choose "Payment Issue"

Step 2: Players should select the problem from the list.

They must select the respective problem being faced

Step 3: They can then enter the Google Play receipt number and describe the problem.

Step 4: After describing the issue, players can click on the "Submit" button.

