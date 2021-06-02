Miss Diya’s (BlackPink Gaming) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in June 2021

Miss Diya, popularly known as BlackPink Gaming, is a well-known Free Fire streamer. She has over 1 million subscribers and more than 66 million combined views on YouTube.

This article takes a look at Miss Diya's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and numerous other details.

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID and stats

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID is 558477413.

Lifetime stats

Miss Diya’s lifetime stats

Miss Diya has played 10165 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2204 of them, translating to a win rate of 21.68%. She bagged 24168 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.04 in this mode.

The content creator has 1891 Booyahs in 11003 duo matches, making her win rate 17.18%. She has 27480 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.02.

Miss Diya has also played 6088 solo matches and has triumphed in 632 of them, maintaining a win rate of 10.38%. She killed 13014 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.39 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Miss Diya’s ranked stats

Miss Diya has won 50 of the 151 squad matches in the current ranked season, making her win rate 33.11%. With 458 kills in these matches, she has a K/D ratio of 4.53.

The YouTuber has also played 190 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 25 of them, maintaining a win rate of 13.15%. She racked up 563 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.41 in this mode.

Miss Diya has played 120 ranked solo games and has won on 22 occasions, translating to a win rate of 18.33%. He has 379 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.87.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Miss Diya’s YouTube channel

Miss Diya started her YouTube channel in August 2019. She has since garnered 1.08 million subscribers and uploaded 567 videos. As mentioned before, her videos have 66 million combined views.

Miss Diya has amassed 30k subscribers and 3.79 million views in the last 30 days.

Readers can click here to visit her YouTube channel.

Miss Diya’s social media handles

Players can click here to visit Miss Diya’s Instagram profile.

