Free Fire x Street Fighter V collaboration announced officially: All you need to know

Free Fire has announced its collaboration with Street Fighter, a Japanese fighting video game franchise by Capcom. The crossover is expected to bring exciting new in-game content for players to enjoy.

Garena's popular battle royale game has collaborated with many celebrities, brands and franchises over the years, including Cristiano Ronaldo, KSHMR, Hrithik Roshan, Joe Taslim, Attack on Titan, Money Heist and Demon Slayer.

"Bringing a part of Street Fighter into Free Fire is something our players will enjoy" - Harold Teo

The Free Fire x Street Fighter V collaboration will go live in Free Fire in July 2021. A post on Free Fire's social media handles reads:

"Survivors! It’s time to put your fighting gloves on as Free Fire is partnering with Capcom to bring Street Fighter V content into Free Fire! Get ready as this July, Street Fighter fan favorites Ryu and Chun-Li will be making their way to the world of Free Fire and bringing along with them some exclusive content and rewards!"

Harold Teo, Free Fire producer at Garena, had this to say about the collaboration:

“Street Fighter revolutionised fighting video games. It is a franchise many of us grew up with, playing as its iconic characters like Ryu and Chun-Li.”

“Bringing a part of Street Fighter into Free Fire and welcoming Ryu and Chun-Li to Bermuda is something our players will enjoy.”

More details about the collaboration will likely be announced in the coming days. Players can stay updated by following Free Fire's official social media handles.

