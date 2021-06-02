New D-bee character in Free Fire Advance Server 28: All you need to know

The Free Fire OB28 Advance Server went live on May 27th and will close on June 3rd. The developers have numerous features in the store for players to test, which comprises the new settings UI, weapons, a new pet, and a new character.

The latter, D-bee, is an essential addition due to his incredible in-game ability. This article provides users with an overview of this new character.

New D-bee character in Free Fire OB28 Advance Server

It is crucial to note that not all features/content from the Free Fire Advance Server make their way into the game with the update.

D-bee has a passive ability called Bullet Beats (Image via ALPHA FREEFIRE/YouTube)

In-game description:

"D-bee is a music maker and street dancer."

Ability: Bullet Beats (Passive)

The new character has multiple effects on the gameplay. His skill increases the movement speed by 35% and buffs the accuracy of the users by the same percentage when they are firing while moving.

Skill increase at various levels (Image via GAME FLAME/YouTube)

At the highest level, when players shoot while moving, their movement speed and accuracy are raised by 70% each. This is quite significant and can prove to be game-changing because it is a passive ability and can be easily used by players in character combinations.

Note: The ability of the character can change with its actual release in the game.

Besides this, there are several character balances in the Advance Server that comprise the abilities of Paloma, Clu, and Laura.

Changes in the ability of Paloma

As per the character's ability in the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server, players will be able to carry up to 180 additional ammunition upon using it, which is currently restricted to only AR ammo.

Changes in the ability of Clu

The range of the ability has been significantly buffed to 70 meters at the highest level in the Advance Server. Also, the duration in the Advance Server at level 6 is 7.5 seconds, which is half a second more than the current ability in-game.

In addition to this, the information about the location will be shared with teammates irrespective of the level.

Changes in the ability of Laura

In the Advance Server, the accuracy at the maximum level is set at 35.

These changes may or may not be made in Free Fire with the OB28 update.

