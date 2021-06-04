SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, headshots and stats in June 2021

SK Sabir Gaming, popularly known by his in-game name SK Sabir Boss, is a popular Free Fire content creator known for his incredible gameplay videos on YouTube.

This article looks at SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other details.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 30657 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 9648 of them, making his win rate 31.47%. He has 106802 kills and 17292 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.08 and a headshot rate of 16.19%.

The content creator has also played 3092 duo matches and has won on 627 occasions, translating to a win rate of 20.27%. With 8417 kills and 1402 headshots in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 3.41 and a headshot rate of 16.66%.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1647 solo matches and has triumphed in 144 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.74%. He has 3353 kills and 860 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.23 and a headshot rate of 25.65%.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has 301 Booyahs in 1032 squad games in the current ranked season, translating to a win rate of 29.16%. With a K/D ratio of 5.20 and a headshot rate of 20.16%, he has 3799 kills and 766 headshots in this mode.

The YouTuber has won 2 of the 31 ranked duo matches that he has played this season, maintaining a win rate of 6.45%. He has 70 kills and 8 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.41 and a headshot rate of 11.43%.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ YouTube channel

The first video on SK Sabir Boss' YouTube channel was posted in September 2019. He currently has more than 240 videos on his channel, with over 179 million combined views.

SK Sabir Boss has 4.11 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He has accumulated 180k subscribers and 11.26 million views in the last 30 days.

Readers can click here to visit SK Sabir Boss’ YouTube channel.

SK Sabir Boss’ social media handles

Here are the links to SK Sabir Boss’ social media handles:

Instagram: Click here

Discord server: Click here

