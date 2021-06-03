How to get the new Dragon Gangster Bundle through Free Fire's Dragon Gate event

Free Fire has launched a new in-game event called Dragon Gate. The event began today, i.e., June 3rd, 2021, and will end on June 7th, 2021.

During this time, players have a chance to obtain a series of exciting rewards, including the Dragon Gangster Bundle.

Dragon Gate event in Free Fire

In the Dragon Gate event, players are required to choose a grand prize from a pool of eight items. The items are as follows:

Dragon Gangster Bundle

Mythological Ride

Dragon Lair Backpack

Draconic Invasion

Lunar New Year 2020

Cube Fragment

Auspicious Aura

Aurous Dragon Scar Box

After picking the item of their choice, players will have to choose between two doors. The item is located behind one of them.

Players are guaranteed to obtain the exclusive bundle within eight tries. The first attempt is even free.

Obtaining the Dragon Gangster Bundle in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to acquire the Dragon Gangster Bundle in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players should open Free Fire and click on the calendar icon.

Step 2: They should then select "Dragon Gate" under the news tab and click on the "Go To" button.

Users are required to select the grand prize of their preference.

Step 3: Players can select the reward of their choice as the grand prize (in this case, the Dragon Gangster Bundle) and click on the "Confirm" button.

The first try is free for the players

Step 4: As mentioned before, players will have to choose between two doors to collect their reward. Their preferred item is located behind one of them.

