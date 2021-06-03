How to get the new Dragon Gangster Bundle through Free Fire's Dragon Gate event

Free Fire has launched a new in-game event called Dragon Gate. The event began today, i.e., June 3rd, 2021, and will end on June 7th, 2021.
During this time, players have a chance to obtain a series of exciting rewards, including the Dragon Gangster Bundle.
In the Dragon Gate event, players are required to choose a grand prize from a pool of eight items. The items are as follows:
- Dragon Gangster Bundle
- Mythological Ride
- Dragon Lair Backpack
- Draconic Invasion
- Lunar New Year 2020
- Cube Fragment
- Auspicious Aura
- Aurous Dragon Scar Box
After picking the item of their choice, players will have to choose between two doors. The item is located behind one of them.
Players are guaranteed to obtain the exclusive bundle within eight tries. The first attempt is even free.
Obtaining the Dragon Gangster Bundle in Free Fire
Players can follow the steps given below to acquire the Dragon Gangster Bundle in Free Fire:
Step 1: Players should open Free Fire and click on the calendar icon.
Step 2: They should then select "Dragon Gate" under the news tab and click on the "Go To" button.
Step 3: Players can select the reward of their choice as the grand prize (in this case, the Dragon Gangster Bundle) and click on the "Confirm" button.
Step 4: As mentioned before, players will have to choose between two doors to collect their reward. Their preferred item is located behind one of them.
