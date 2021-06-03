50 best Free Fire guild names with symbols in June 2021

A Free Fire guild is a group that players can create to easily find like-minded users in the game.

Players can take part in daily challenges and tournaments with friends within their guild. They can also redeem multiple items from the in-game shop using guild tokens.

Players are required to set a name and a slogan for their Free Fire guild when they first create one. Most players want cool names for their guilds to stand out in the game.

Here are 50 cool guild names with symbols and fonts that Free Fire players can use:

#1 Phantomֆ

#2 -DФФMSDДУ-

#3 NoQuestions?

#4 !ᴍᴍᴏʀᴛᴀʟ$

#5 ★彡ʜᴇᴀᴠᴇɴ彡★

#6 Bad ⊕mens

#7 ᕼᗝᖇᎥ乙ᗝᑎ

#8 <ЯΞДPΞЯ>

#9 PoisonIVY

#10 ☬ƊЄƔƖԼ☬

#11 爪乇ᗪㄩ丂卂

#12 βỮŁŁ€Ŧ

#13 mïdηïgh†

#14 ▀▄FATE▀▄

#15 FΛŤΛŁɪŤϤ

#16 ChemicalФ

#17 ʜᴇᴀʀᴛ ᴀᴛᴛᴀᴄᴋ

#18 ɖɛֆȶʀʊƈȶɨօռ

#19 HФPΞLΞSS

#20 ★ƤΔŇƗĆ★

#21 Ａｎｇｅｌs-

#22 |ꏂꋪꋬꇙꏂ|

#23 Bᄂₐzₑ

#24 h໐l໐¢คนŞt

#25 -ƇƠԼƊ-

#26 ƔƖƬƛԼƖƬƳ

#27 ƶεαL

#28 Broken$pirit

#29 guηƒïrε

#30 ß⊕⊕gεψmαη

#31 €Ŧ€ŘŇΔŁ

#32 Pₐᵢn

#33 ꉔꏂꋊ꓄꒤ꋪ꒐ꏂꇙ

#34 尺ΛÐɪΛŤØ尺

#35 ᴰⁱˢᶜʰᵃʳᵍᵉ0

#36 ＳｕｎｓｅT

#37 SΓoЯM

#38 ᑕᕼᗩᗰᗷᗴᖇᔕ

#39 BU乙乙

#40 TRI🄶🄶ER

#41 ۷ıɠơųཞơųʂ

#42 АѵаLапcнё

#43 ×𝘋𝘰𝘸𝘯𝘧𝘢𝘭𝘭×

#44 ĆỮŘŞ€D

#45 ᗪᖇᗝᗯᑎジ

#46 Pаяапѳїа

#47 ᵢnfₑrnₒ

#48 ŞŦØŇ€

#49 ༺ʀօʏǟʟɛֆ༻

#50 ДFFLICΓIФИ

How to change guild names in Free Fire

Players can change their guild's name by using diamonds, which are the in-game currency of Free Fire. Only the leader of the guild can change the name.

Players can follow the steps given below to change the name of their Free Fire guild:

Step 1: Players should first open Free Fire and click on the "Guild" icon located on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: They can then click on the "Name Change" icon, as shown in the picture below:

Click on the "Name-change" icon

Step 3: A pop-up will appear on the screen, asking players to enter the new guild name.

Enter the new name into the text field

Step 4: Players can paste any of the names from the list mentioned above and click on the 500 diamonds tab. The diamonds will be deducted from their account, and the name of the guild will be changed.

