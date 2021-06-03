How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido in June 2021

Free Fire diamonds are used to purchase exclusive items in the game, including characters, skins, and bundles. These diamonds have to be bought with real money.

Players can either purchase these diamonds in-game or via top-up websites such as Games Kharido and Coda Shop.

Also read: Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in June 2021

Buying Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido:

Players need to visit Games Kharido's official website

Step 1: Players should first visit the official Games Kharido website. They can click on this link to do so.

Step 2: Players can then log in to the website via either of the available options (Facebook or Player ID).

Select the top-up option and make the successful payment

Step 3: Many top-up options and payment methods will appear on the screen. Players should select the desired top-up amount from the list and make the payment through one of the available options: PayTM, Netbanking, UPI.

Here are the prices of diamonds on Games Kharido:

50 diamonds + bonus 50 – INR 40

100 diamonds + bonus 100 – INR 80

310 diamonds + bonus 310 – INR 240

520 diamonds + bonus 520 – INR 400

1060 diamonds + bonus 1060 – INR 800

2180 diamonds + bonus 2180 – INR 1600

5600 diamonds + bonus 5600 – INR 4000

Players will receive a 100% bonus on the first purchase that they make on the website.

Players can watch the video below to learn more about topping up Free Fire diamonds on Games Kharido.

Also read: How to contact Garena Free Fire Support to report hackers and diamond purchase issues

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh