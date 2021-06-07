Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more

Tonde Gamer has made a name for himself in the Free Fire community, courtesy of his YouTube channel of the same name. He currently has 3.51 million subscribers on the channel.

Tonde Gamer has acquired 190k subscribers and 66.5 million views on the channel in the last 30 days.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and numerous details.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 282951914.

Lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer’s lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer has played 15270 squad games and has emerged victorious in 6156 of them, translating to a win rate of 40.31%. He has 58380 kills and 16842 headshots in these matches, maintaining a K/D ratio of 6.41 and a headshot rate of 28.85%.

The content creator has 1414 Booyahs in 6826 duo games, translating to a win rate of 20.71%. With a K/D ratio of 4.89 and a headshot rate of 29.20%, he has 26441 kills and 7720 headshots in this mode.

Tonde Gamer has also played 3271 solo matches and has triumphed in 274 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.37%. He has 6714 frags and 1876 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.24 and a headshot rate of 27.94%.

Ranked stats

Tonde Gamer’s ranked stats

Tonde Gamer has won 121 of the 407 ranked squad games that he has played this season, translating to a win rate of 29.72%. He racked up 2066 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.22 in this mode. He also secured 750 headshots at a rate of 36.30%.

The YouTuber has also played 43 ranked duo matches and has emerged victorious on seven occasions, maintaining a win rate of 16.27%. He has 181 kills and 91 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.03 and a headshot rate of 50.28%.

Tonde Gamer has played 15 ranked solo matches but is yet to register a win. He has 49 kills and 18 headshots in this mode, making his K/D ratio 3.27 and his headshot rate 36.73%.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Tonde Gamer’s YouTube channel

The oldest Free Fire gameplay video on Tonde Gamer’s YouTube channel was released back in February 2019. He currently has 863 videos on the channel, with over 463 million views combined.

This link will redirect readers to Tonde Gamer’s YouTube channel.

Tonde Gamer’s social media handles

Here are the links to Tonde Gamer's official social media handles:

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Discord server: here

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh