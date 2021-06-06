NayanAsin's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, headshots, and more stats

Nayan Shelke is known to many in the Free Fire community as NayanAsin. He runs a successful YouTube channel with Huzaif Pathan named Assassins Army. The channel has over 331 million subscribers and 338 million views.

In the last 30 days, he has accumulated a total of 190k subscribers and 37.46 million views.

This article looks at Nayan's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and numerous other details.

NayanAsin’s (Assassins Army) Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 148880273.

Lifetime stats

NayanAsin has competed in 11305 squad matches and has stood victorious in 3239 of those, maintaining a win percentage of 28.65%. With 31840 kills and 6188 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.95 and a headshot rate of 19.43%.

He has participated in 2099 duo games and has emerged victorious in 609 of those, which comes down to a win rate of 29.01%. In the process, the content creator has secured 5554 kills, of which 815 were headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.73 and a headshot percentage of 14.67%.

Besides this, he has featured in 788 solo games and has 109 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 13.83%. NayanAsin has eliminated 1433 foes for a K/D ratio of 2.11. Out of these kills, 299 have been registered as headshots which add up to a headshot rate of 20.87%.

Ranked stats

NayanAsin has won 39 of the 167 squad matches, which approximates a win rate of 23.35%. The YouTuber has secured 415 kills and upheld a K/D ratio of 3.24. In the process, accumulating 104 headshots at a ratio of 25.06%.

Additionally, he has played two duo games but is yet to secure a win. He has eight frags and two headshots with a K/D ratio of 4 and a headshot rate of 25%

NayanAsin has six frags in two solo matches, sustaining a K/D ratio of 3. He has two headshots against his name for a headshot rate of 33.33%

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

YouTube channel

The two players started their YouTube channel in November 2019, and in less than a year, they achieved the coveted milestone of one million subscribers. Currently, they have close to 400 videos on their channel that have accumulated 338 million views in total.

In April this year, they surpassed the three million subscriber mark and at present boast 3.39 million.

Here's a link to their YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Readers can click this link to visit his Instagram profile.

