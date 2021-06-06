3 best Free Fire gun combinations for rank push

Free Fire's rank system divides users into various skill groups, ranging from Bronze all the way up to Grandmaster. Players are eager to reach the top tier and to do so, they need to improve their gunplay.

There are numerous weapons available in the game, grouped into categories like ARs, SMGs, and shotguns. Pushing the rank is made easier by the effective usage of gun combinations.

Note: The choice of guns depends on the players’ preference. The list provided in the article is based on the writer’s opinion. What may be best for one may not be the same for the other.

Best Free Fire gun combinations

#1 - AWM + Scar

A sniper and AR forms a good mix (Image via Free Fire)

Scar

Damage: 53

Rate of Fire: 61

Range: 60

Reload Speed: 41

Magazine: 30

Accuracy: 42

Movement Speed: 62

Armor Penetration: 0

AWM

Damage: 90

Rate of Fire: 27

Range: 91

Reload Speed: 34

Magazine: 5

Accuracy: 90

Movement Speed: 65

Armor Penetration: 0

Using a mix of AR and sniper rifles is generally considered a good idea. Players can efficiently finish off their enemies with assault rifles over a mid to long-range distance once tagged by a sniper.

For this, players can use a balanced AR like SCAR, which is relatively easy to handle even for beginners. It boasts a decent range and fire rate. Players can also use any other AR, such as Famas or AK if they are more comfortable using it.

As a matter of fact, all the snipers, i.e., M82B, KAR98K, and AWM, are quite potent in long-range, and any of these would work well. However, AWM is one of the most powerful ones as it is ideal for long-range combat. Players can also use two snipers at once if they are comfortable using them.

#2 - M1014 + M14

M1014 is quite potent in close range (Image via Free Fire)

M1014

Damage: 94

Rate of Fire: 39

Range: 10

Reload Speed: 20

Magazine: 6

Accuracy: 10

Movement Speed: 60

Armor Penetration: 0

M14

Damage: 77

Rate of Fire: 43

Range: 79

Reload Speed: 41

Magazine: 15

Accuracy: 57

Movement Speed: 62

Armor Penetration: 0

Shotguns are essential in a close-range format as players can use them to decimate foes effortlessly. M1014 is a prominent choice as it has good damage with six bullets. This is more than enough to finish off enemies.

Some of the ARs like M14 and Woodpecker have comparatively higher range and damage but lower fire rate in contrast to the other weapons in the same category. This can eliminate foes from a distance. Coming to close fights, players can switch to shotguns to tilt the duel in their favor.

#3 - MP40 + AK

Players can use SMG in close range and AR in medium to long fights (Image via Free Fire)

MP40

Damage: 48

Rate of Fire: 83

Range: 22

Reload Speed: 48

Magazine: 20

Accuracy: 17

Movement Speed: 63

Armor Penetration: 0

AK

Damage: 61

Rate of Fire: 56

Range: 72

Reload Speed: 41

Magazine: 30

Accuracy: 41

Movement Speed: 62

Armor Penetration: 0

Another good combination for the user is that of AR and SMG. These categories of guns can enable players to fight over various ranges. MP40 has a great fire rate, allowing players to unload the whole mag onto their foes quickly. The damage makes it a deadly option for close encounters.

AK is another great assault rifle that boasts considerable damage and fire rate, making it a great option. Players can use other ARs, FAMAS, and M4A1 as they are also quite good overall.

