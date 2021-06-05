How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Codashop this month

Garena frequently introduces new items to Free Fire, such as costumes, bundles, weapons and more. These items can be purchased using diamonds, which are the in-game currency.
Free Fire diamonds can be bought in the game using real money. They can also be purchased from top-up websites like GamesKharido and Codashop.
This article takes a look at how players can buy Free Fire diamonds from Codashop.
Purchasing Free Fire diamonds through Codashop
Codashop is often regarded as one of the best top-up websites on the market. Players do not even need to register for the website to make purchases.
Players can follow the steps given below to purchase Free Fire diamonds from Codashop:
Step 1: Players should first visit Codashop's website. They can use this link to do so.
Step 2: They should then select Free Fire from the "Direct Top-Up" section.
Step 3: Players must enter their Free Fire ID and select the preferred recharge option.
Step 4: Players can select the preferred payment method and complete the transaction. Here are the available payment options:
- PayTM
- UPI
- Net Banking
If players want a receipt for their purchase, they can also enter their email ID.
Once the payment is complete, the diamonds will be credited to the player's account.
Top-up prices on Codashop
The prices of diamonds in Free Fire and on Codashop are similar. Here are the costs of various diamond recharge options on the website:
- 50 diamonds – INR 40
- 100 diamonds – INR 80
- 310 diamonds – INR 240
- 520 diamonds – INR 400
- 1060 diamonds – INR 800
- 2180 diamonds – INR 1600
- 5600 diamonds – INR 4000
