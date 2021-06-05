Garena Free Fire working redeem code for today (5th June): List of rewards for SG server

Garena often releases a Free Fire redeem code to commemorate a big event or milestone. Using these codes, players can obtain exciting in-game items, such as exclusive skins and bundles, for free.

These redeem codes have specific usage restrictions and are usually limited to a specific server.

Garena Free Fire working redeem code for today

The Leap of Faith surfboard is one of the rewards for the redeem code

Redeem code: 468DA6XFCPDW

Rewards: Leap of Faith surfboard

Note: Only players on the SG server are eligible to use this redeem code. The rewards are not available to anyone outside the server. If a player who is not part of the server tries to use the redeem code, they will encounter an error message stating that the code cannot be used in their region.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Players can follow these steps to claim rewards through Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Players should visit the official Free Fire rewards redemption website. They can click on the link below to be redirected to the website.

Free Fire rewards redemption website: Click here.

Step 2: Players should then log in to the website using the platform that they have linked to their Free Fire account. To be able to claim the rewards, guest users must link their account to one of the following platforms:

Facebook

Google

VK

Twitter

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Step 3: Once logged in, a text field will appear on the screen. Players should enter the redeem code provided above into the text field.

Press okay

Step 4: Players can then click on the confirm button to complete the process. When a dialog box pops up, they can click on the OK button.

Rewards can be retrieved from the mail section

Step 5: The rewards can be retrieved from the mail section in the game. Players may equip the surfboard through Collection>Surfboard.

If a player encounters an error while using the redeem code, it likely means that the code is invalid or has already been redeemed.

