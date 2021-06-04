Free Fire OB28 update expected release date and time revealed for Indian region

The expected release date and time of the Free Fire OB28 update has been revealed, thanks to a recent leak on the internet.

A data miner, who goes by the name Knight Clown, has suggested that the Free Fire OB28 update will be released on June 8th, 2021. However, the date is yet to be officially confirmed by the developers.

The game servers will not be accessible on the day of the update due to the usual maintenance break. Like the last few updates, this break is expected to begin at 9:30 AM IST and end at 5-6 PM IST.

Free Fire OB28 update rewards

Rewards that the users will be receiving for updating the game

As always, Free Fire players will receive various rewards for downloading the upcoming update. This time around, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers are up for grabs as log-in rewards.

The log-in event will be available between June 9th at 4 AM IST and June 14th at 3:59 AM IST.

Players can follow the steps given below to claim the log-in rewards of the Free Fire OB28 update on the day of its release:

Step 1: Players first have to open Free Fire and click on the "Calendar" icon.

Step 2: They must then navigate through the "Events" tab and click on the “Update for rewards” section.

Step 3: Players will find a “Claim” button beside the log-in rewards when the event begins on June 9th. They can click on this button to claim the rewards.

