5 best gun combinations for Free Fire's ranked mode

As a result of the ranked mode present in Free Fire, it is pretty competitive. Users are classified into various tiers based on their level of competence, with Grandmaster being the highest among them. Each season they earn rewards for rising through the ranks.

Several factors affect the players' performance in a ranked game, such as landing spots, characters, utility usage, and more. Having the right combination of weapons can also play a critical role in determining the final result of a match.

As a result, players search for the best gun combinations to gain an edge. Five of them are highlighted in this article.

Disclaimer: This is a generalized list and not in any particular order. This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Also read: All you need to know about the new Booyah Buddy feature in Free Fire

Gun combinations for ranked mode in Garena Free Fire

#1 Scar + MP40

(Image via Free Fire)

Scar

Damage: 53

Rate of Fire: 61

Range: 60

Reload Speed: 41

Magazine: 30

Accuracy: 42

Movement Speed: 62

Armor Penetration: 0

MP40

Damage: 48

Rate of Fire: 83

Range: 22

Reload Speed: 48

Magazine: 20

Accuracy: 17

Movement Speed: 63

Armor Penetration: 0

SCAR is one of the most balanced and best Assault Rifles present in Free Fire, with decent damage and range. It also has low recoil compared to other firearms of its class, making it one of the best options for engaging in mid-range combat.

Meanwhile, MP40 is arguably the most potent SMG for close-range fights. As seen in the stats above, it has an excellent fire rate providing the players with the ability to knock down their foes within a few seconds.

Also read: Skylord's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, and more in May 2021

#2 AK + M1014

(Image via Free Fire)

AK

Damage: 61

Rate of Fire: 56

Range: 72

Reload Speed: 41

Magazine: 30

Accuracy: 41

Movement Speed: 62

Armor Penetration: 0

M1014

Damage: 94

Rate of Fire: 39

Range: 10

Reload Speed: 20

Magazine: 6

Accuracy: 10

Movement Speed: 60

Armor Penetration: 0

Both the AK and M1014, if handled wisely and effectively, can be beneficial for the users. Although the AK has high recoil, it is still quite lethal due to its impressive damage. With the right attachments, players can further enhance the performance of the gun.

In contrast, the Shotgun is perfect in the final circles of the match as close-range battles are more likely to occur.

Also read: New Lush Clubber bundle in Free Fire: All you need to know

#3 AWM + UMP

(Image via Free Fire)

AWM

Damage: 90

Rate of Fire: 27

Range: 91

Reload Speed: 34

Magazine: 5

Accuracy: 90

Movement Speed: 65

Armor Penetration: 0

UMP

Damage: 50

Rate of Fire: 74

Range: 37

Reload Speed: 77

Magazine: 48

Accuracy: 43

Movement Speed: 79

Armor Penetration: 67

The players can also utilize this mixture of a Sniper Rifle and SMG. AWM is considered the best weapon of its category, possessing the ability to eliminate others in one hit.

UMP would be required for short-range battles as the usage of a sniper isn't appropriate in such cases. It has brilliant movement and reloads speed along with an excellent magazine capacity.

Also read: Free Fire x McLaren collaboration: All you need to know

#4 XM8 + Famas

(Image via Free Fire)

XM8

Damage: 57

Rate of Fire: 60

Range: 58

Reload Speed: 48

Magazine: 25

Accuracy: 58

Movement Speed: 73

Armor Penetration: 0

Famas

Damage: 54

Rate of Fire: 72

Range: 70

Reload Speed: 48

Magazine: 30

Accuracy: 47

Movement Speed: 62

Armor Penetration: 0

Combining these two ARs can also prove to be quite powerful and help make a significant difference in a ranked match. XM8 is a fantastic Assault Rifle that has stunning overall statistics. It comes with a pre-equipped 2x scope.

Simultaneously, FAMAS functions on the burst fire mode and fires three bullets at once. If players can correctly utilize them, they will be able to outmaneuver their enemies on the battlefield.

Also read: Sudip Sarkar vs Gaming Tamizhan: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

#5 AN94 + MP5

(Image via Free Fire)

AN94

Damage: 60

Rate of Fire: 58

Range: 55

Reload Speed: 45

Magazine: 30

Accuracy: 48

Movement Speed: 62

Armor Penetration: 0

MP5

Damage: 48

Rate of Fire: 76

Range: 41

Reload Speed: 77

Magazine: 48

Accuracy: 54

Movement Speed: 0

Armor Penetration: 0

AN94 + MP5 is the last combination on this list. The description of AN94 states:

"AN94, an AR with high recoil and fire power. Long effective range and decent rate of fire."

That pretty much describes the weapon and its utility in Garena Free Fire.

Concurrently, MP5 is a great gun that the players can use in fights taking place in a small radius. It has a top-notch reload speed and rate of fire.

Note: No gun is repeated in this article to provide players with a broader range of options. Players can always mix and match the combinations based on their preference and playing style. Also, all stats have been taken from the official website of Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Bilash Gaming Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more in May 2021