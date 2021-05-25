Free Fire x McLaren collaboration: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire has unveiled a collaboration with the famous British motor racing team, McLaren. It was announced today via a post on their social media handles. The promotional video features two prominent McLaren Formula 1 Racing drivers: Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris.

The partnership was confirmed back in late January this year through a post on the motor racing team’s website. In which, it was cited that the collaboration would be realized in mid-2021.

Garena Free Fire collaborates with McLaren

The social media post read:

“Survivors, fasten your seatbelts because we are taking you on a wild ride in Free Fire! It’s confirmed! Free Fire is officially collaborating with the McLaren Racing Team! Get ready to experience the thrill of the Formula 1 race car in-game soon!”

Meanwhile, a post by McLaren on their social media handles has provided further insight regarding the highly-anticipated collaboration. It mentions that exclusive McLaren car skins will be made available in-game from June 8, 2021, onwards.

The post by them exacted stated:

"Big drop alert! McLaren cars will be available in Free Fire, the world’s most downloaded mobile game, from 8 June."

The collaboration indeed has a lot in store for the game’s fans. They will have an opportunity to acquire cosmetic items, including Gloo Wall skins, outfits, surfboards, and even emotes based on the McLaren theme.

Exact details regarding the upcoming crossover will be announced in the coming few days. Players can stay tuned and follow the game’s official handles: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Previously, Free Fire has associated with several popular figures over the past few years. The list of partnerships consists of celebrities and shows like Cristiano Ronaldo, KSHMR, Hrithik Roshan, Alok, Sơn Tùng M-TP, Mohamed Ramadan, Joe Taslim, One Punch Man, Money Heist, and Attack on Titan.

