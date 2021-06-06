Free Fire OB28 leaked patch notes: New weapons, voice command, Clash Squad tier, and more features

The highly anticipated Free Fire OB28 update is around the corner and is expected to bring numerous features. According to the leaks, the patch will be live on June 8th, 2021, but an official announcement is yet to be made.

However, the developers have revealed the rewards for players updating to the game’s latest version. This time around, it includes 2x Diamond Royale Voucher and 2x Weapon Royale Voucher.

Free Fire data miner Knight Clown recently leaked some of the patch notes for the upcoming Free Fire OB28 update on his Instagram stories.

Note: These are leaks. Official patch notes are yet to be released.

OB28 update in Free Fire: Leaked patch notes

Clash Squad

(Image via Free Fire)

Ranked Season 7

The new season will start on June 9th, 2021, at 2:30 PM IST (+5:30 GMT)

Reach Gold II and above to obtain ‘The Golden M1014.’

New rank

A new rank ‘Grandmaster’ rank will be added in Clash Squad. The top 1000 Heroic players will be promoted to this rank. The specifics have been listed below:

Grandmaster I – Top 1-100 players

Grandmaster II – Top 101-300 players

Grandmaster III – Top 301-1000 players

Pets and Characters

New character: D-bee

(Image via ALPHA FREEFIRE / YouTube)

A new character D-bee will be made available soon. The character has an ability called Bullet Beats that increases the movement speed and accuracy when players fire while moving. The movement speed increases by 5/7/9/11/13/15% and accuracy by 10/13/17/22/28/35%.

New pet: Dr. Beanie

(Image via ALPHA FREEFIRE / YouTube) Enter caption

Like the new character, the pet is set to be made available soon. Dashy Duckwalk buff’s the movement speed by 30/40/60%.

Paloma

Arms Dealing ability improved.

Ability: Arms dealing applies to all types of ammunition except 40mm.

Extra ammo will not take up inventory space: 45/60/75/90/105/120

Clu

Tracing Steps adjusted

Radius: 50/55/65//70/75 M

Duration: 5/5.5/6/6.5/7/7.5 seconds

Cooldown: 75/72/69/66/63/60 seconds

Locations are shared with teammates at all levels.

Laura

Sharp Shooter ability improved

Accuracy increased while scoped in 10/13/17/22/28/35%

Battle Royale

Vending Machine

Addition of ammo and armor repair kit.

Purchase limit increased on some items

Personal purchase limit set

Revival Points

Time to capture the revival point increased to 33 seconds

Increased the cooldown to 180 seconds

Revival points per game reduced to 8

Rank Points Adjustment

Increase the total rank points out to decrease the difficulty in leveling up.

Weapons and Balances

(Image via Free Fire)

New Grenade – Ice Grenade

Ice Grenade is set to be made available in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad mode in Free Fire. The utility item will explode and leave an aura that deals damage over time.

Explosive Damage: 100

Explosion Radius: 5m

Ice Frost Radius: 5m

Ice Frost Duration: 10s

Deep Freeze - Players inside Ice Frost will reduce 10% movement speed, 20% rate of fire, and receive 5-10 damage/s based on the duration inside the ice frost.

New Weapon – Mini UZI

UZI (Image via Free Fire)

A new firearm called Mini UZI is also coming to Free Fire with the upcoming patch.

Base Damage: 17

Rate of Fire: 0.055

Magazine: 18

Attachments: none

M1917

Minimum Damage: 36 -> 45

Effective Range: +25%

Kord

Accuracy: +28%

Rate of Fire in Machine Gun Mode: +25%

Damage Multiplier to gloo wall, oil barrel and vehicle: +100 -> +120%.

M60

Damage in Machine Gun Mode: +5

Damage Multiplier to gloo walls, oil barrel and vehicles: +60%

Kar98K

Damage to arms and legs: +25%

Damage to the body: -10%

Armor penetration: 0% -> +40%

Training Ground

Increased capacity of training ground

New Airship in the social zone

New Bumper car in the race track

New leader board in the combat zone

Feature of emoji

Gameplay and System

Additional utilities and grenade slot added to settings

In-game voice commands and quick message optimization

New Pet Rumble mode

Pet Rumble mode will be added to Free Fire's matchmaking (Image via Free Fire)

Matchmaking available from June 9th, 2021

Four new mini-games added to scientists’ task

The leaks also included numerous other optimization and bug fixes.

