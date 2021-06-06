Free Fire OB28 leaked patch notes: New weapons, voice command, Clash Squad tier, and more features

The highly anticipated Free Fire OB28 update is around the corner and is expected to bring numerous features. According to the leaks, the patch will be live on June 8th, 2021, but an official announcement is yet to be made.
However, the developers have revealed the rewards for players updating to the game’s latest version. This time around, it includes 2x Diamond Royale Voucher and 2x Weapon Royale Voucher.
Free Fire data miner Knight Clown recently leaked some of the patch notes for the upcoming Free Fire OB28 update on his Instagram stories.
Note: These are leaks. Official patch notes are yet to be released.
OB28 update in Free Fire: Leaked patch notes
Clash Squad
Ranked Season 7
- The new season will start on June 9th, 2021, at 2:30 PM IST (+5:30 GMT)
- Reach Gold II and above to obtain ‘The Golden M1014.’
New rank
A new rank ‘Grandmaster’ rank will be added in Clash Squad. The top 1000 Heroic players will be promoted to this rank. The specifics have been listed below:
- Grandmaster I – Top 1-100 players
- Grandmaster II – Top 101-300 players
- Grandmaster III – Top 301-1000 players
Pets and Characters
New character: D-bee
- A new character D-bee will be made available soon. The character has an ability called Bullet Beats that increases the movement speed and accuracy when players fire while moving. The movement speed increases by 5/7/9/11/13/15% and accuracy by 10/13/17/22/28/35%.
New pet: Dr. Beanie
- Like the new character, the pet is set to be made available soon. Dashy Duckwalk buff’s the movement speed by 30/40/60%.
Paloma
- Arms Dealing ability improved.
- Ability: Arms dealing applies to all types of ammunition except 40mm.
- Extra ammo will not take up inventory space: 45/60/75/90/105/120
Clu
- Tracing Steps adjusted
- Radius: 50/55/65//70/75 M
- Duration: 5/5.5/6/6.5/7/7.5 seconds
- Cooldown: 75/72/69/66/63/60 seconds
- Locations are shared with teammates at all levels.
Laura
- Sharp Shooter ability improved
- Accuracy increased while scoped in 10/13/17/22/28/35%
Battle Royale
Vending Machine
- Addition of ammo and armor repair kit.
- Purchase limit increased on some items
- Personal purchase limit set
Revival Points
- Time to capture the revival point increased to 33 seconds
- Increased the cooldown to 180 seconds
- Revival points per game reduced to 8
Rank Points Adjustment
- Increase the total rank points out to decrease the difficulty in leveling up.
Weapons and Balances
New Grenade – Ice Grenade
- Ice Grenade is set to be made available in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad mode in Free Fire. The utility item will explode and leave an aura that deals damage over time.
- Explosive Damage: 100
- Explosion Radius: 5m
- Ice Frost Radius: 5m
- Ice Frost Duration: 10s
- Deep Freeze - Players inside Ice Frost will reduce 10% movement speed, 20% rate of fire, and receive 5-10 damage/s based on the duration inside the ice frost.
New Weapon – Mini UZI
- A new firearm called Mini UZI is also coming to Free Fire with the upcoming patch.
- Base Damage: 17
- Rate of Fire: 0.055
- Magazine: 18
- Attachments: none
M1917
- Minimum Damage: 36 -> 45
- Effective Range: +25%
Kord
- Accuracy: +28%
- Rate of Fire in Machine Gun Mode: +25%
- Damage Multiplier to gloo wall, oil barrel and vehicle: +100 -> +120%.
M60
- Damage in Machine Gun Mode: +5
- Damage Multiplier to gloo walls, oil barrel and vehicles: +60%
Kar98K
- Damage to arms and legs: +25%
- Damage to the body: -10%
- Armor penetration: 0% -> +40%
Training Ground
- Increased capacity of training ground
- New Airship in the social zone
- New Bumper car in the race track
- New leader board in the combat zone
- Feature of emoji
Gameplay and System
- Additional utilities and grenade slot added to settings
- In-game voice commands and quick message optimization
New Pet Rumble mode
- Matchmaking available from June 9th, 2021
- Four new mini-games added to scientists’ task
The leaks also included numerous other optimization and bug fixes.
