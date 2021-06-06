Free Fire redeem code for today (6th June): Free surfboard skin, avatar, and banner for SG server

Skins, bundles, and other cosmetic items have become an essential and integral part of the Free Fire. Despite not affecting gameplay, players desire to collect these items.

There is no doubt that Garena does not disappoint its fans on this front since they regularly release enticing and eye-catching items. Most of these can be purchased for diamonds.

Moreover, the developers release redeem codes to provide users with a golden opportunity to obtain exclusive items.

Also read: NayanAsin's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, headshots, and more stats

Free Fire redeem code for today (June 6th)

Note: The following redeem codes are exclusively meant for users playing on the SG or Singapore server. Users from other than the specified area will face an error stating that the given code cannot be used in their region when they try redeeming it.

The following is a list of Free Fire redeem codes along with the corresponding rewards

Leap of Faith surfboard

468DA6XFCPDW - Leap of Faith surfboard

Water Fest 2021 banner and Water Fest 2021 avatar

ZKC8ZS35GU3V - Water Fest 2021 avatar and Water Fest 2021 banner

The expiry rate for both the codes listed above is June 6th, 2021, i.e., today. Therefore, users must quickly use them to collect the rewards. Once this threshold has been surpassed, the code cannot be used as an error will be displayed.

Also read: PK Karan's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, headshots, and more stats

Using Free Fire redeem codes to obtain rewards

Before going ahead, it is worth noting that guest users will not be able to collect the rewards through the code. Consequently, they will have to bind their ID to one of the platforms listed below:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

The steps for claiming rewards via redeem codes are given below:

Step 1: Here is the link to the game’s rewards redemption site. Players can use it to head to the website dedicated to the usage of Free Fire redeem codes.

Users cannot use redeem codes on the Free Fire rewards redemption website without signing in

Step 2: Once they are on the website, users must log in to their Free Fire ID through the platform connected to their account.

Step 3: After signing in, paste one code at a time into the text field and tap the confirm button.

Step 4: Items will be sent within 24 hours of claiming them. They can claim these through the mail section.

The surfboard, avatar, and banner can be equipped through the collection section.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Sooneeta: Who has better Free Fire stats in June 2021?

Edited by Srijan Sen