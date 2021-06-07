Free Fire OB28 update release date and time for India revealed

After the successful launch of the Free Fire OB27 update, the game developers are all set to release the new version, i.e., OB28, very soon. The patch is set to bring exciting features and content, including character, weapons, changes in abilities, new settings options, and improvements, as announced in the patch notes.

Players will be able to download the game's latest version directly from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively, once it has been made available.

This article provides users with the release date and time for the Free Fire OB28 update.

Free Fire OB28 release date and time

Free Fire OB28 update will be released on June 8th, 2021. The latest social media post provides an insight regarding the timings of maintenance supposed to take place before the update. The specifics for the same have been listed below:

Start time: June 8th, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. IST (GMT +5:30)

End time: June 8th, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. IST (GMT +5:30)

During this timeframe, the game’s server will be down for scheduled maintenance, implying that the Free Fire will remain inaccessible during this period. An error message will be displayed to those attempting to open the game.

The last few updates were rolled out within a few hours of the commencement of the maintenance break. If the same pattern is followed again, then the Free Fire OB28 patch can be released around 10:00-12:00 p.m. IST (GMT +5:30).

It is worth noting that even after getting the latest version, the game will not be accessible until the end of the break.

Free Fire OB28 Patch notes

Here are some of the essential new inclusions with the Free Fire OB28 update

New character: D-Bee

Character balance: Paloma, Clu, Laura

New grenade – Ice Grenade

New weapon - Mini UZI

Weapon balance: M191, Kord, M60, and Kar98K

New pet: Dr. Beanie

Clash Squad Season 7 starts June 9th

Users can now enable/disable vending machines and respawn points in the minimap.

Players can click this link to read the in-depth patch notes.

