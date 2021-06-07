Garena Free Fire rewards redemption site for India: How to use redeem codes, login methods, and more

One of the best ways for players to get their hands on exclusive rewards in Free Fire is redeem codes. Typically, they are released by the developers on live streams or social media handles. They are made up of 12 characters which include both numbers and letters.

A dedicated website, i.e., the Free Fire rewards redemption site, has also been set up, and users can only redeem the codes there. This article provides users with information regarding the redemption procedure, login methods, errors, and more.

Rewards redemption site of Garena Free Fire

Login methods

Given below are the login methods present on the official rewards redemption site of Free Fire:

1) Facebook

2) Google

3) VK

4) Twitter

5) Apple ID

6) Huawei ID

It is important to note that players who have guest accounts will not use the redeem code by any means. Instead, they will have to bind their Free Fire account to any of the means mentioned above.

Steps

The steps to use the redeem code in Free Fire are as follows:

Step 1: Users are required to visit the official rewards redemption site of Garena Free Fire. Clicking here will redirect them to the respective webpage.

Step 2: Next, they must log in using any of the methods that have been stated above.

Users must enter the redeem code into the text field

Step 3: Upon doing so, players should enter the redeem code into the text field and click on the “Confirm” button.

A dialog box appears on the screens of the users

After a successful redemption, a dialog box would appear on their screens, reading the names of all the rewards. The items will be sent to the player's Free Fire account within 24 hours via the in-game mail section.

Errors

Redeem codes work in the respective regions that they have been released for. Therefore, players from other countries will be encountering the following error:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Apart from this, users will also face an error after the code expires.

