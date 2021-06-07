Games Kharido diamonds top-up in Free Fire: All you need to know

Diamonds are the in-game currency of Free Fire, which can be used to purchase exclusive cosmetics and other items. However, they aren’t free, and players are required to spend real money from their pockets to attain them.

There are several methods to top up diamonds. And top-up websites have been the most popular method due to the offers that run on websites like Games Kharido and Codashop.

This article provides users with an overview of getting diamonds from Games Kharido.

How to buy Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido

Users must visit the official Games Kharido website to top up diamonds from it

Players buying the in-game currency for the first time would receive a 100% bonus on their initial purchase on Games Kharido. Here's a guide on acquiring Free Fire diamonds via the website:

Step 1: Users must head to the official Games Kharido website. Clicking here will redirect the player to it.

Players must log in via either of the two methods

Step 2: Next, players must click on the “Free Fire” option and log in via any of the two available methods: Player ID or Facebook.

Step 3: Once users are logged in, they should select the required top-up option and payment method.

Step 4: Finally, players must click on the “Proceed to Payment” button as shown in the picture given below:

Click on the "Proceed to Payment" button

Once the purchase is successful, the diamonds will soon be credited to the Free Fire account. The payment options available to players are PayTM, UP, and Netbanking.

Here are the prices for the top-up present at Games Kharido:

50 diamonds + bonus 50 – INR 40

100 diamonds + bonus 100 – INR 80

310 diamonds + bonus 310 – INR 240

520 diamonds + bonus 520 – INR 400

1060 diamonds + bonus 1060 – INR 800

2180 diamonds + bonus 2180 – INR 1600

5600 diamonds + bonus 5600 – INR 4000

