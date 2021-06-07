How to generate stylish Free Fire names with unique symbols

Every player in Free Fire has to set an IGN or in-game name when creating their account for the first time. Players often want cool and stylish names in order to stand out from other users in the game.

Since regular keyboards do not have fancy fonts and symbols, players can use multiple IGN-generating websites to create a cool name.

This article is a step-by-step guide on how players can create such names for Free Fire.

How to create stylish names for Free Fire

Free Fire players can find many usernames on websites such as nickfinder.com. They can also create IGNs using websites like fancytextguru.com, fancytexttool.com, and lingojam.com.

Stylish names on Nickfinder

Players can follow the steps given below to create a stylish Free Fire IGN using any of the websites mentioned above:

Step 1: Players must visit any of the websites mentioned above.

Lingojam is one such website that the players can use to create names

Step 2: They can then enter their preferred name in the text box.

Step 3: A variety of results in numerous fonts and symbols will appear on the screen. Players can copy the name they like and use it while changing their IGN in Free Fire.

How to change IGNs in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow these steps to change their IGN in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players must open Free Fire and click on their profile banner in the top-left corner of the screen.

Step 2: They should then click on the “Edit” icon, as shown in the picture below:

Users are required to click the "Edit" icon to open the Player Info box

Step 3: Next, players should click on the icon located next to their existing Free Fire nickname.

After clicking this icon, a dialog box will appear on their screens

Step 4: Upon doing so, a dialog box will appear on the screen, prompting them to enter the new IGN.

Users have to enter the new name

Step 5: Players can paste the desired name into the text field and click on the “390” diamonds button. The respective amount of diamonds will be deducted from their accounts, and their IGNs will be changed.

