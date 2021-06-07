How to set invisible nickname in Free Fire using Unicode 3164 character

Nickname or IGN is one of the identities of players in Garena Free Fire. Users must set them up while initially creating their account in the game.

Players can also have a blank/invisible name using Unicode 3164, also called the Hangul Filler. However, many users do not know how to create such nicknames in the game.

This article shares how players can set an invisible/blank name in Garena Free Fire.

Getting an invisible name in Garena Free Fire

Here are the steps by which players can get an invisible name in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: First, players must copy the Unicode 3164 and paste it into the “Notes.” They can click here to get the U+3164.

Copy it

Step 2: After doing so, users must copy any random letters in the superscript form and paste them below the Hangul Filler as shown in the given picture:

Paste them below the Hangul Filler

(Users can acquire letters in superscript from websites such as Lingojam)

Step 3: Players must “Select All” and “Copy.” They can then enter it while changing their name in Free Fire.

Watch the video given below to learn more about how to do it:

Steps to change the name

Step 1: First, players should click on the "Profile Banner" in Free Fire.

Step 2: Click the "Edit" icon as shown in the image below:

Users are required to tap on the "Edit" icon

Step 3: A box titled "Player Info" will appear on the screen. Next, click on the icon located beside the name.

After doing so, they must click the icon beside their name

Step 4: In the dialog box, users must paste the text that they had earlier copied. To change the name, they must tap the "390 diamonds" button.

Diamonds will be deducted from their accounts, and the IGN will be altered.

