Why is Free Fire not working today? OB28 update maintenance details explained

Garena Free Fire often receives updates that bring new features to the game and overhaul the BR experience for players.

The latest update for the game, i.e., the OB28 update, is set to be released later today.

When players try to log in to the game right now, they will encounter an error message on their screens.

Free Fire server maintenance period details

Free Fire players are currently unable to access the game because the developers have taken the servers down for maintenance. Once this phase ends, players will be able to play the quick-paced BR title on their devices and try out all the new features that have been added with the OB28 update.

Free Fire informed fans of the maintenance break in a social media post. The post reads:

“Attention survivors! We will be having our game maintenance tomorrow. You know what that means - new features are coming! Please be noted that the game will close from 9:30am-6:00pm (IST) - during this time, you will not be able to enter the game. However, you will be able to play normally once you update after the game opens! Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

According to the post, the servers of the game will be down from 9:30 AM IST to 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5.30).

Players who download the new update between June 9th and 13th will receive 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers as login rewards.

Free Fire OB28 update features

Here are some of the new features that will make their way into Free Fire with the OB28 update (as per the official patch notes):

New character: D-Bee

Character balance: Paloma, Clu, Laura

New grenade – Ice Grenade

New weapon - Mini UZI

Weapon balance: M191, Kord, M60, and Kar98K

New pet: Dr. Beanie

Readers can click here to check out the complete patch notes.

