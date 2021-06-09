5 best tips to rank up quickly in Free Fire Clash Squad Season 7

Clash Squad in Free Fire sees four players fight against each other for seven rounds, with the first team to four getting the Booyah. Unlike the battle royale mode, users have to purchase weapons using the credits at the beginning of every round.

This mode has a separate rank system that has received minor changes in the Grandmaster tier. With the Clash Squad – Rank Season 7 just around the corner, here are some tips for players to push their rank in the upcoming season.

Tips to rank up in Free Fire's Clash Squad Season 7

1) Character combinations

Character combinations can aid the users immensely (Image via Free Fire)

Character combinations are crucial in the Clash Squad mode. Though character choice is entirely subjective, it makes sense to skip a few characters like Notora and Misha, who have no practical use in this mode, considering that their abilities deal with driving.

Instead, players can use characters in combinations that restore HP or EP, like K, Alok, A124, and Jota.

2) Coordinating the purchases

Combat Preparation takes place before each round

It is essential to make coordinated purchases in the Clash Squad mode since it becomes challenging to win rounds when a player has an AR while all other players are on pistols.

Moreover, users need to be good teammates by sharing weapons if they have surplus cash while others don't.

3) Playing with a team

Playing with a team in any of the game modes in Free Fire is quite beneficial for the players

Playing with a team always makes it easier to win games as there is enhanced coordination and better communication.

Solo queuing for the Clash Squad mode will likely land players with random teammates who barely communicate.

4) Focus on winning round and not on kills

Players shouldn’t rush in for kills as it could provide a man advantage to opponents, which could eventually cost the team a round.

Moreover, they should focus on playing slowly and taking strategic advantage by occupying important buildings and compounds.

5) Use of close range weapons

The Clash Squad mode involves a lot of short-range fights. Hence, players must have a grip on using shotguns and SMGs as they can quickly decimate foes over such ranges.

Also, the stores in that mode keep varying, so players must be comfortable using any of the weapons listed.

