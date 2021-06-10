AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D, monthly earnings, and more revealed

Sahil Rana, aka AS Gaming, is among the biggest Indian gaming YouTubers who primarily make videos on Garena Free Fire. His content is related to various elements of the BR title, including gameplay, events, and more.

Over the last year, he has witnessed a tremendous rise and has gone from 700 thousand subscribers to 11.9 million subscribers. In the last 30 days, he has gained 900 thousand subscribers and 137 million views.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, and more.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming has featured in 7689 squad games and has bettered his foes in 1172 of them, which comes down to a win percentage of 15.24%. He has accumulated 19658 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.02.

Meanwhile, he has 2197 duo matches to his name and has 302 first-place finishes, equating to a win rate of 13.74%. In the process, he has bagged 5921 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.12.

The content creator has also appeared in 2507 solo games and has a winning tally of 326, retaining a win ratio of 13.00%. He has racked up 9066 frags, converting to a K/D ratio of 4.16.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, AS Gaming has participated in 25 squad matches and has come out on top on 3 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 12.00%. With a K/D ratio of 4.32, he has 95 kills.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played nine games and has collected seven frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 0.78.

Finally, AS Gaming has competed in 11 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 2 of them, approximating a win percentage of about 18.18%. He notched 36 kills, with a K/D ratio of 4.00.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

AS Gaming's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, AS Gaming’s monthly income is estimated to be between $34.3K - $548.4%. At the same time, his yearly earnings are stated in the range of $411.3K - $6.6 million.

AS Gaming's YouTube channel

The oldest video posted on his channel dates back all the way to January 2019, and since then, there has been no looking back for him. Presently, he has 493 videos with over 1.279 billion views combined.

He boasts a subscriber count of over 11.9 million. Readers can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

AS Gaming's social media handles

Links to AS Gaming’s social media handles are stated below:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Discord server: Click here

