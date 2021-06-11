3 best Free Fire character combinations with Chrono and Andrew for Clash Squad Season 7

The abilities/skills of multiple characters can be combined in Free Fire, and having appropriate combinations can aid the players immensely on the battlefield. Teams are made up of 1 character that has an active ability and three that have a passive one.

There are 39 characters in the game, and the developers keep adding new ones to expand the choices for the players. Chrono is a renowned option amongst the Free Fire community due to his incredible ability. An awakened version of Andrew was recently released.

Clash Squad is one of the modes present in the game, and its Ranked Season 7 started only a few days back. This article provides three character combinations that can be created using Chrono and Andrew for this game mode.

Disclaimer: All the abilities in this article are at the maximum level of the character.

Chrono in Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

"Time Turner" creates a forcefield that blocks 600 damage from foes, and players can fire outside while they are within it. Moreover, the movement speed increases by 15%, and it lasts for 8 seconds. But, its cooldown is 170 seconds.

Andrew in Free Fire

Ability: Armor Specialist

Andrew's ability decreases the vest durability loss by 12%. If the players have the awakened version, i.e., Andrew "The Fierce," the armor damage reduction is boosted by 14%. There is an additional 15% damage reduction from every teammate carrying this skill.

Best Free Fire character combinations for Chrono and Andrew

Here are the character combinations:

1) Chrono + Andrew + Jota + Jai

Jota in Free Fire

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

Sustained Raids gives the players 40 HP per kill using a weapon from a Shotgun or SMG class. It has a cooldown of 5 seconds.

Jai's ability, Raging Reload, replenishes the magazine of the gun automatically by 45% with each knockdown. It is limited to AR, Pistol SMG and SG.

Jai in Free Fire

This is considered to be the best character combination for those who prefer aggressive gameplay. Jota's Sustained Raids will provide them with additional HP with every kill. Jai's skill will reduce the need to reload while rushing, as the magazine will reload automatically by a specific percentage after knocking down a foe.

2) Chrono + Andrew + Antonio + Shirou

Antonio in Free Fire

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Shirou: Damage Delivered

With Antonio's Gangster's Spirit skill, players receive 35 extra HP when the round starts.

Upon being hit by an enemy, the Damage Delivered ability tags them for 6 seconds within an 80m range. The first shot to the marked opponent has a 100% increase in armor penetration, and there is a cooldown duration of 20 seconds.

Shirou in Free Fire

This combination is also a decent option for players. Antonio's ability is considered to be among the best ones for the Clash Squad mode as in every round, users begin with 235 HP, providing them with a much-needed advantage during crucial moments. Damage Delivered will show opponents' position, and the initial shot will have increased armor penetration.

3) Chrono + Andrew + Hayato + Moco

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato: Bushido

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Bushido leads to an increase in armor penetration of players with a 10% decrease of their max HP. Furthermore, if players have an awakened version of the character, the frontal damage also sees a reduction.

Moco's skill tags opponents for 5 seconds and the location is shared with the teammates.

Moco in Free Fire

This combination can also be tried out by the users as the increase in armor penetration can help them to knock down their foes quicker. Meanwhile, using Moco's ability, players will know opponents' locations for a few seconds, enabling them to make their next move appropriately.

Note: This article is based on the preference of the writer. No characters have been repeated in this list to provide players with a broader range of options. Players can always mix and match characters from combinations based on their preferences and playing styles.

Edited by Gautham Balaji