How to get more Free Fire diamonds with top-up bonus: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire also features in-game currencies like most other games. Players can use it to purchase a variety of items, including characters, costumes, and more. Diamonds are the premium in-game currency, and most of the exclusive things can be bought using them.

However, diamonds aren’t free, and players must spend real money to acquire them in Free Fire. Several websites like Games Kharido and events offer players an additional number of diamonds as a top-up bonus.

A step-by-step guide to getting more Free Fire diamonds with a top-up bonus

Games Kharido

Games Kharido is among the most popular websites for purchasing diamonds. They provide players with a 100% bonus on the very first purchase, which is an incredible deal to grab.

The steps for using Games Kharido are as follows:

Visit the Games Kharido website

Step 1: Players must visit the official Games Kharido website. They can do so using the link given below:

Games Kharido: Click here

Step 2: Next, they must log in via either one of the two methods: Player ID or Facebook.

Login using the required method

Step 3: Once players have done that, they should choose the required top-up option and payment option. The available methods are:

PayTM UPI NetBanking

Tap the "Proceed to Payment" button

Step 4: Lastly, users must tap on the “Proceed to Payment” button. Upon successful purchase, diamonds will be added to their Free Fire account.

Prices of the diamonds on the first-purchase are as follows:

INR 40 - 50 diamonds + bonus 50

INR 80 - 100 diamonds + bonus 100

INR 240 - 310 diamonds + bonus 310

INR 400 - 520 diamonds + bonus 520

INR 800 - 1060 diamonds + bonus 1060

INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds + bonus 2180

INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds + bonus 5600

Events

As stated earlier, developers often introduce events in Garena Free Fire, which provide players with bonus diamonds for top-ups. However, at the moment, no such events are running in the game.

The following video can give players a better insight into them:

