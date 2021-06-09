JIGS’ Free Fire ID, stats, K/D, monthly earnings, and more revealed

JIGS is among the most prominent figures amongst the Indian Free Fire community. The content creator is immensely popular and is the “BOSS” guild leader, which includes other YouTubers such as “SK Sabir Boss.”

On his channel named “JIGS OFFICIAL,” he boasts a subscriber count of over 803,000. This article dives into his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details, including earnings.

JIGS’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 497887030.

Lifetime stats

JIGS has appeared in a total of 12264 squad games and has come out on top on 4562 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 37.19%. In addition, he has bagged 37698 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 4.89.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 180 duo matches and has 38 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 21.11%. In the process, he has racked up 447 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.15.

The YouTuber has featured in 84 solo games and has a win tally of 99, retaining a win of 10.71%. With a K/D ratio of 1.41, he has 106 kills.

Ranked stats

JIGS has competed in 199 squad games in the current ranked season and has remained unbeaten 54, leading to a win rate of 27.13%. He notched 689 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.75.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

JIGS' earnings

As per Social Blade, JIGS’ estimated monthly earnings from YouTube ranges from $164 - $2.6K. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly earnings range between $2K - $31.5K.

YouTube channel

JIGS started his journey in content creation over nine months ago. The oldest video on his channel was released in late August of 2020. Presently, he has 69 videos and 26.83 million views combined.

Players can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Below are the links to JIGS' social media handles:

Instagram: Click here.

Discord: Click here.

