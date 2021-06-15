Aditech's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more revealed

Atharv Rao, who runs the YouTube channel Aditech, is an Indian Free Fire content creator. He makes videos of gameplay, events, and other aspects of the game.

The YouTuber has garnered a massive subscriber count of 2.81 million. This article looks at Aditech's in-game stats and other details.

Aditech's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 779084851.

Lifetime stats

Aditech appeared in 3915 squad games and bettered his foes in 1389, resulting in a win percentage of 35.47%. He has killed 8059 enemies with 2706 headshots for a K/D ratio and a headshot rate of 3.19 and 33.58%, respectively.

The streamer has won 203 of the 2205 matches in the duo mode, corresponding to a win rate of 9.20%. He has bagged 4250 frags, out of which there are 1546 headshots at a K/D ratio of 2.12 and a headshot percentage of 36.38%.

The content creator has also featured in 1976 solo games and has a winning tally of 199, retaining a win ratio of 10.07%. In addition, he has 3665 eliminations to his name, having a K/D ratio of 2.06, and has 1518 headshots at a rate of 41.42%.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Atharv has participated in 249 squad matches and has 27 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 10.84%. With a K/D ratio of 2.71 and a headshot percentage of 53.32%, he has 602 kills and 321 headshots.

He has played 32 duo games and has triumphed in two of them, converting to a win percentage of 6.25%. He has accumulated 76 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.53. The internet star has 51 headshots for a rate of 67.11%.

The broadcaster has competed in 36 solo matches and has come out on top on three occasions, approximating a win ratio of 8.33%. He has 102 eliminations and 69 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.09 and a headshot percentage of 67.65%.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

YouTube channel

The oldest video on Aditech's YouTube channel dates back to July 2019, so it has been around two years since he started creating content. Presently, he has a total of 240 videos and 217 million views combined.

In the last 30 days, he has gained 420K subscribers and 45.38 million views. Readers can click here to visit his channel.

Social media handles

To visit Aditech's Instagram account, click here

To join Aditech's Discord server, click here.

