3 best Free Fire character combinations for DJ Alok after OB28 update

In Free Fire, characters are an integral part of the gameplay due to their abilities. They can be quite decisive on the battlefield and can come to the clutch for the users. Presently, the BR title features 39 of them, and the list keeps expanding as the developers periodically introduce new characters.

Moreover, there is an option for users to create character combinations by combining abilities of multiple, i.e., three passive and one active.

DJ Alok is the in-game persona of Alok Petrillo, who is a record producer and musician from Brazil. Ever since its release in 2019, the character has become a fan-favorite in the Free Fire community.

The following article lists out the top three character combinations in Garena Free Fire with DJ Alok.

Note: This article is based on the writer's preference, and no characters have been repeated in this list to provide players with a broader range of options. Users can mix and match characters to form combinations based on their preferences and playing styles.

Alok in Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

The ability of DJ Alok creates a 5m aura, increasing the ally's movement speed by 10% while restoring 5 HP for five seconds. The skill enhances with each level, and when the players reach the maximum one, the movement speed of allies is raised by 15%, and 5 HP is restored for 10 seconds.

Here are the combinations that the players can incorporate.

Best Free Fire character combinations for DJ Alok

1) Alok + Antonio + Jai + Jota

Antonio in Free Fire

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Jai: Raging Reload

Jota: Sustained Raids

Antonio's skill is called "Gangster's Spirit," and when the round begins, it grants 35 extra HP to players. This means that the players start with 235 HP.

Jai in Free Fire

Upon knocking down an enemy, the Raging Reload ability of Jai replenishes the magazine of the weapon by 45%. It is only valid to the guns of the SG, SMG, AR, and Pistol categories.

Jota in Free Fire

When using a Shotgun or SMG, Jota's skill can restore 40 points of HP per kill. It is, however, essential to note that there is a cooldown of five seconds.

Players can replace Antonio with other characters if they do not prefer the additional HP offered by its ability.

2) Alok + Shirou + Maro + Hayato

Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Hayato: Bushido

Maro in Free Fire

Shirou has an ability called Damage Delivered, and after an opponent shoots the user, they get tagged for six seconds. The first shot has a 100% increased armor penetration, but there is a cooldown of 20 seconds.

The damage in Maro's ability increases with the distance up to a maximum of 25%. In addition to this, the damage dealt on a tagged foe is increased by 3.5%.

Hayato in Free Fire

The Bushido skill gives a 10% increase in armor penetration with a 10% reduction in maximum HP. In addition, the frontal damage is further reduced if the players have an awakened version of the character.

3) Alok + Moco + Dasha + Luqueta

Moco in Free Fire

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Dasha: Partying On

Luqueta: Hat Trick

After an enemy is shot, Hacker's Eye tags them for five seconds. The foe's location also gets shared with teammates, enabling players to make their next move carefully.

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha's ability has several influences; the following are all of them at the max level:

Reduce damage taken from falls by 50%

Reduce recovery time from falls by 80%

Reduce the rate of recoil buildup by 10%

Reduce maximum recoil by 10%

Luqueta in Free Fire

With Luqueta's Hat Trick ability, every kill increases the maximum HP by 18, up to 35. So after the player has achieved two frags, they'd have 235 HP.

Disclaimer: All the abilities of the characters mentioned in this list are at their highest level.

